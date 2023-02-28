"There'll be a lot of players thinking within themselves ‘How’s this guy not playing?’" - Ravi Shastri backs Shubman Gill to play 3rd IND vs AUS Test 

Former India all-rounder and head coach Ravi Shastri feels that it is high time that Shubman Gill replaces KL Rahul in the Test playing XI. The youngster has been in outrageous form, but could only find a spot on the bench for the first two Tests of the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy series.

Rahul's poor string of scores has induced outrage among fans and pundits alike over the recent past. The wicket-keeper batter has also been removed from his vice-captaincy post, which seems to be the last nail in the coffin when it comes to his Test career.

Venkatesh Prasad @venkateshprasad There is a view that KL Rahul has an outstanding overseas Test record. But stats speak otherwise. He has a test avg of 30 overseas in 56 innings. He has scored 6 overseas centuries but followed it up with a string of low scores that’s why averaging 30. Let’s look at a few others There is a view that KL Rahul has an outstanding overseas Test record. But stats speak otherwise. He has a test avg of 30 overseas in 56 innings. He has scored 6 overseas centuries but followed it up with a string of low scores that’s why averaging 30. Let’s look at a few others https://t.co/MAvHM01TcY

Opining that Gill deserves a chance to feature in the playing XI for the upcoming third Test against Australia, Shastri said:

"He (Gill) is that good at the moment and whether he scores or doesn’t score, on form, on merit, he deserves a chance. When you have a player that confident and then his performances off late and the way he's batted – there'll be a lot of players in that team thinking within themselves ‘How’s this guy not playing?"

Shastri continued:

"They must be thinking, to be honest, it's like that, the dressing room. I know that dressing room. They'll be feeling ‘Gee man, this guy is hot'."

Shubman Gill made world note of his white-ball form in 2023, for which he was even awarded the ICC Player of the month title. However, his most recent red-ball exploits also spoke volumes as he brought up his maiden Test ton during the Bangladesh tour in December 2022.

"Sometimes a break for a player in those times is far better" - Ravi Shastri on KL Rahul

KL Rahul's last Test fifty came during the tour of South Africa in early 2022. Since then, he has struggled greatly for rhythm. Even in the ongoing series against Australia, he has not been able to command his presence at the crease and has often lost his wicket in a tame fashion.

Suggesting that a break is the best solution for KL Rahul at the moment, Shastri said:

"Sometimes a break for a player in those times is far better, because you can go away, work on his game and come back stronger. I remember in my tenure, in the first Test at England, Pujara was dropped and he came back with hundreds. KL Rahul was dropped in Australia in 2019 and came back strongly too."

BCCI @BCCI !



get into the groove for the rd



@mastercardindia Preps #TeamIndia get into the groove for therd #INDvAUS Test in Indore Preps 🔛!#TeamIndia get into the groove for the 3⃣rd #INDvAUS Test in Indore 👌 👌@mastercardindia https://t.co/iM7kmmrMLQ

The third Test between India and Australia will begin on March 1 at the Holkar Stadium in Indore. The Men in Blue have a commanding 2-0 lead in the four-match affair and are on the cusp of making it to the World Test Championship (WTC) final again.

Should KL Rahul be dropped for the upcoming third Test? Let us know what you think.

Poll : 0 votes