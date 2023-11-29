"There is a lot of cricket left in Virat Kohli" - Sachin Tendulkar on Kohli breaking his record

Former Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar was present in the stands at the Wankhede Stadium earlier this month when Virat Kohli broke his record to become the only player with 50 ODI hundreds.

Kohli looked up to Tendulkar as his idol and it was understandably an emotional moment for him to break the record in front of the great man. Tendulkar was also delighted that an Indian player broke his record and that the record continued to stay with India.

Here's what Sachin Tendulkar had to say about Virat Kohli to ESPNCricinfo:

"I am so pleased he has been able to do that. I am sure that the journey has not stopped. There is a lot of cricket left in him, a lot of runs left in him. A lot of hunger and desire to achieve more for the country. I am happy that the record continues to stay with India. I have always said that the record belongs to India and it has stayed with India."

Kohli also broke Tendulkar's record of most runs in a single edition of the ODI World Cup. Tendulkar had scored 673 runs in the 2003 edition, while Kohli ended up with a staggering 765 runs in the 2023 World Cup. Both won the Player of the Tournament award for the respective editions.

Virat Kohli may not feature in white-ball cricket against South Africa

According to reports from The Indian Express, Virat Kohli has informed the board that he wants a break from white-ball cricket and is available for selection only in the red-ball format. This has put a huge question mark on Kohli's availability for the 2024 T20 World Cup.

Meanwhile, the star batter will be available for the two Tests against South Africa. India are yet to win a Test series in the Proteas' backyard.