"There were a lot of people that wrote the Aussies off" - Brett Lee after Australia's 2023 World Cup triumph

Former Australian speedster Brett Lee has congratulated Australia for winning the 2023 World Cup final against India despite the hosts being the favorites to lift the trophy.

Lee shed light on how many felt Australia would not end up winning the tournament once they lost their first two games. He believes they showed great character and resolve to fight back and reach the summit.

Here's what Brett Lee was quoted as saying by IANS:

"India were definitely favorites, 100 per cent favorites, but it's that old Aussie mentality to never ever give up and that goes a long way in big tournaments. There were a lot of people that wrote the Aussies off saying they weren't a chance, they did get off to a slow start.

"But they proved once again last night that with that tenacity, dedication and self-belief amongst the team that you can actually pull anything off. They actually dominated right from ball one."

Brett Lee on Pat Cummins' captaincy

Brett Lee also lauded Pat Cummins for leading the team well in the final and playing a major role in their turnaround. He feels Cummins was crucial in keeping the team unfazed by the support of the home team in the final.

On this, he stated:

"He (Cummins) would have said ‘all right guys, let's just breathe, take this moment in and enjoy the 130,000 people, we may never get this moment again'.

"To me, it would have been that calmness that Pat Cummins would have been put over his players because they weren't looking good after the first two games. They got off to a shocker, but once again with some belief and talent they have lifted the World Cup."

Australia have proven once again why they are by far the most dominant side in World Cups, winning their sixth title.