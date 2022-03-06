"There are a lot of things we have to work on" - Mithali Raj after comprehensive win over Pakistan in Women's World Cup opener

Mithali Raj has said that her team needs to work in many areas despite a convincing 107-run win over arch-rivals Pakistan on Sunday at Mount Maunganui in their Women's World Cup opener.

After Smriti Mandhana (52) and Deepti Sharma (40) took India to 98-1, the women in Blue slumped to 114-6. Mithali Raj (9), Harmanpreet Kaur (5) and Richa Ghosh (1) failed to get going as Pakistan sensed an upset.

Virender Sehwag @virendersehwag

That was a thrashing, and in grand style.

with a valiant innings, the ever so reliable

What a spectacular performance by the Indian girls against Pakistan.That was a thrashing, and in grand style. Pooja Vastrakar with a valiant innings, the ever so reliable Sneh Rana 's great all-round show & Rajeshwari Gayakwad outstanding with the ball.ChakDe India #IndvPak

However, Pooja Vastrakar (67) and Sneh Rana (53*) put on over 100 runs to revive the Indian innings, taking the team to 244-7. That proved to be more than enough against a relatively weak Pakistan batting unit.

Nevertheless, Mithali Raj, playing her sixth World Cup, is experienced enough to know that losing wickets in clusters could be their undoing in the competition. She said after the game:

"Relieved to have won the first game, but there are a lot of things we have to work on. When you lose wickets like that, it puts pressure. Very important partnership between Pooja and Sneh got us back. Important the top order scores runs; we'll want to address that."

Sneh Rana chipped in with an unbeaten 53 off 48 deliveries, while Pooja Vastrakar contributed 67 to propel India.

Rana, who hails from Dehradun, also picked up two wickets as Pakistan were bowled out for 137. Raj added that having quality all-rounders in the team is a massive advantage, saying:

"When you have allrounders like Sneh, Pooja and Deepti, it strengthens both departments."

India will want their all-rounders to continue their good form going forward in the tournament.

"Pooja (Vastrakar) will definitely recover" - Mithali Raj

Meanwhile, Player of the Match Pooja Vastrakar suffered a leg injury while batting, and didn't take the field in the second innings.

Vinayakk @vinayakkm #CWC22 #INDvPAK



PC: The heroes for India with the bat. Sneh Rana refers to Pooja Vastrakar and herself as "good strike rotators". Can't put it better. The plan was to run hard, go till 45 overs and then go big. Target in mind 180-200 when Pooja came in.



The heroes for India with the bat. Sneh Rana refers to Pooja Vastrakar and herself as "good strike rotators". Can't put it better. The plan was to run hard, go till 45 overs and then go big. Target in mind 180-200 when Pooja came in. #CWC22 #INDvPAK

When asked about her fitness, Raj sounded confident about her participation in the next match, saying:

"We have a couple of days; Pooja will definitely recover and be fit for the next game."

India play their next game against hosts New Zealand on March 10 in Hamilton.

