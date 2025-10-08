“There are many bowlers ahead of Harshit Rana” - Former India cricketer’s brutal statement ahead of AUS vs IND 2025 ODIs

Former India cricketer Mohammad Kaif shared his thoughts on Harshit Rana’s potential as an all-format bowler. The 23-year-old has been included in India’s ODI and T20I squads for the upcoming white-ball tour of Australia, which begins on October 19 with the 50-over series.

During a YouTube live session on Tuesday, October 7, Kaif was asked whether the Delhi pacer deserves a place in all three formats. In response, Kaif noted that several bowlers are currently ahead of Rana in the pecking order. He said:

“There are many players who deserve to play in all three formats. Among the bowlers, Mohammed Siraj is one of them as he lacks nothing. He was the No. 1 bowler in ODIs, but he didn’t go to the Champions Trophy, while Harshit Rana did. In T20s, Siraj bowled well for GT in the IPL, and he deserves to play all three formats. Prasidh Krishna also deserves it. There are many bowlers who are ahead of Harshit Rana.”

Kaif further remarked that Rana might be feeling the pressure, knowing that he may not yet deserve a spot in all three formats in such a short span of time. He pointed out that the pacer appeared to be India’s weakest bowler during the 2024-25 Border-Gavaskar Trophy. Kaif added:

“Now Rana is under pressure because he also knows that he is not as deserving, and that he has gotten the chance to play all formats too quickly. He is not yet ready to play Tests, perform in ODIs, and win matches in T20Is. When he played in Australia, he looked like the weakest bowler. He played, got hit around, and was then dropped."

"He looked very raw, and now he is under pressure because he himself didn’t expect to be in all three formats. He also got exposed. His main strength was his slower ball (his wicket-taking delivery), and his arm action didn’t change, but now batters have started hitting that same ball for sixes. We saw it in the Asia Cup, and his yorker is not his strength," he continued.

Harshit Rana has played two Tests for India, picking up four wickets. He has also featured in eight matches across the two white-ball formats, where he has taken a total of 15 wickets.

“Even if 70% fit, just give him the new ball” - Mohammad Kaif’s massive statement on the discarded India bowler

In the same interaction, Mohammad Kaif also spoke about Mohammed Shami, who has been battling fitness issues over the past couple of years. Shami last featured for India during the 2025 Champions Trophy, where he took nine wickets in five matches and played a key role in the team’s triumph. Addressing his absence from the upcoming Australia tour, Kaif said:

“Even if Mohammed Shami is 70% fit, just give him the new ball, there’s no doubt about it. He has never really been fully fit; he’s had knee issues and returned only after a lot of rehab. Selectores said they’re not sure about him and his fitness since he hasn’t played much recently. But we saw him in the Champions Trophy, even though there wasn’t much grass on the pitch, he still took wickets there. There hasn’t been any bowler who can take over from him.”

“Bumrah also plays after taking breaks, and now he isn’t part of the Australia ODI series. I feel that when Bumrah is struggling, Shami should be backed even more. With Shami, you also have Arshdeep, a left-arm bowler, whom you can play. Without Bumrah and Shami, the opposition batters will be very happy knowing these two aren’t playing. Shami’s name itself carries a lot of weight, and batters prepare accordingly when facing him,” he added.

The 35-year-old has represented India in 197 matches across formats, claiming 462 wickets at an average of 26.10, including 12 five-wicket hauls.

