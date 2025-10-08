"People are trolling the kid a lot" - Aakash Chopra on youngster being picked in virtually every Indian team

Former India player Aakash Chopra has noted that Harshit Rana is being trolled for being picked in virtually every Indian team across formats. He urged the fans not to criticize the 23-year-old as the selection is not in his hands.

Harshit has represented India in two Tests, five ODIs, and three T20Is. The right-arm seamer has been picked in the Indian ODI and T20I squads for the upcoming white-ball tour of Australia.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel 'Aakash Chopra,' the former India opener was asked why Harshit is being picked in virtually every Indian side.

"People are trolling the kid a lot. His naming coming is not his fault. Whoever plays for India is selected by the selectors. The captain and coach also have an input, although neither has voting rights. After that, if a guy's name comes in the team every time, it's not his mistake. You are pointing your guns in the wrong direction," he responded.

Chopra requested fans to stop trolling Harshit, highlighting that the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) seamer has potential and promise.

"I feel he has potential. He can bat, and wherever he has bowled, it seems like he has got the potential. I will admit that his debut was delayed so much that KKR could retain him as an uncapped Indian. Other than that, whoever is playing for India, let's stop trolling. He has potential and promise. He has performed decently wherever he has played," he elaborated.

Harshit Rana picked up four wickets at an average of 50.75 in the two Tests he played in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy (BGT) 2024-25. He has accounted for 10 dismissals at an economy rate of 5.69 in five ODIs and five scalps while conceding an average of 10.18 runs per over in three T20Is.

"I feel it won't be good" - Aakash Chopra on Mohammad Shami's future after being ignored for all formats

In the same video, Aakash Chopra was asked about Mohammad Shami's future, considering he hasn't been picked lately in any of the formats.

"I feel it won't be good because if his name has not come now, the chances of his name coming in India are very less in any case. Of course, he will and is playing domestic cricket and he has asked people why they are after him if he wants to play, and that is absolutely fine," he replied.

The cricketer-turned-commentator opined that an outstanding performance in IPL 2026 might not be the only way for the veteran seamer to return to the Indian side.

"However, he has fallen way behind in the race, although it's also true that we do not have such a big fast-bowling pool seeing which we would say that if someone's name is not there now, it would never come. His name can come, but the chances have become very less, unless there is an incredible IPL," Chopra observed.

However, Aakash Chopra reckoned that the SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) might release Mohammad Shami ahead of the IPL 2026 auction. To conclude, the analyst expressed hope that the 35-year-old makes a comeback and performs well.

