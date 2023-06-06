"There are so many but I will rate my knock in Brisbane on top" - Shubman Gill picks his favorite Test innings 

Team India opening batter Shubman Gill rated his fourth-innings knock against Australia in the famous Gabba Test of the 2020-21 Border-Gavaskar Trophy as his favorite Test innings of his career so far. The youngster, who was only playing in his third Test, scored a well-compiled 91 run-knock that laid the foundation for India's unprecedented win on the final day.

Since then, Gill has risen through the ranks and is almost a certified all-format player for India. He recently had a landmark 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) season and is all set to face the new ball against the Australian pace attack in the upcoming World Test Championship (WTC) final.

Gill stated that he was proud of the team that beat all the odds to defeat Australia Down Under.

"There are so many (favorite knocks) but I will rate my knock in Brisbane on top. It will be close to my heart. Our team needed runs in that crucial match and I am happy that I could contribute and give my best. It was one of the best series wins. I am happy and proud that I was part of that series win," said in an interview with the Times of India.

Gill highlighted the journey that he has shared with gifted, senior players as well.

"From making my debut in Melbourne against Australia to playing in England, I got to learn a lot. Sharing the dressing room with the seniors - Virat bhai, Rohit bhai, Ajinkya, Pujara has been amazing. I have enjoyed batting in overseas conditions," he added.

The youngster is considered as the torch bearer for the next generation with Team India bound to embrace a transitional period in the near future.

"Playing overseas has given me a lot of confidence" - Shubman Gill

After beginning his career on a high note, Shubman Gill faced a slight slump in the home series against England. He was also unfortunate to miss out on the tour of England in 2021 due to injury. However, Gill has picked up his red-ball game after scoring his maiden set of tons against Bangladesh and Australia recently.

Gill stated that he will keep improving in overseas conditions.

"The experience in red ball cricket has been phenomenal. I have learned a lot with time and will keep learning. I have played around 15 Tests so far. Most of those Tests have been outside India. Playing overseas has given me a lot of confidence," he said.

"The experience has been really great. You get to know different conditions, you get to play on different tracks, be it bouncy, spin-friendly, or anything else. I have cherished every single condition I have played in," Gill added.

India will play Australia in the WTC final at The Oval, starting on Wednesday, June 7.

