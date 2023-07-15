"There have been very few match-winners like him" - Paras Mhambrey in awe of Ravichandran Ashwin

Team India bowling coach Paras Mhambrey heaped praise on Ravichandran Ashwin for his match-winning bowling efforts in the 1st Test against the West Indies in Dominica. Mhambrey feels India haven't had many match-winners as big as Ashwin.

The veteran off-spinner finished with a staggering 12 wickets as India won by an innings and 140 runs. The 36-year-old took his best overseas figures of 21.3-7-71-7 to bowl the home side out for 130 in the second innings.

Speaking to reporters, the 51-year-old labeled the Tamil Nadu cricketer as one of the greatest match-winners India has ever had. As quoted by The Indian Express, he said:

"As a team we realise how valuable R Ashwin is. In my opinion he is one of the greatest match-winners for India. There have been very few match-winners like him. The number of matches he has helped us win what can I say. When we came here on Day 1, it was a bit dry and when we checked the stats of the local games we found out that spinners dominated in those games."

With 12 wickets in the game, Ashwin has now accumulated 486 scalps in 93 Tests. The veteran requires 14 more to become the second Indian cricketer to 500 Test wickets after Anil Kumble.

"We felt as the game progresses it will be difficult for batting" - Paras Mhambrey

Paras Mhambrey. (Image Credits: Getty)

Mhambrey also praised the batters for setting the game before the spinners wreaked havoc. The former Indian seamer added:

"We felt as the game progresses it will be difficult for batting and the other thing is how we use the wicket. They have batted and we have batted as well and there were situations where teams could have batted for longer periods which we did. That created the base for the bowlers to later come and perform. The way Ashwin and Jadeja came on later and bowled is praiseworthy."

Despite Ashwin's 12 wickets, Yashasvi Jaiswal took the Player of the Match award for his 171. The second Test between India and the West Indies begins on July 20 at Port of Spain.