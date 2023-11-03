"There needs to be an inspection done on the ball" - Former Pakistan cricketer makes shocking remark on Indian pacer's performance 

Former Pakistan cricketer Hasan Raza made a rather baffling comment on Team India's pacers after their massive win over Sri Lanka in the 2023 World Cup in Mumbai on Thursday, November 2.

The trio of Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj and Mohammed Shami ran through the Sri Lankan batting line-up, bowling them out for just 55 runs and handing the Men in Blue a massive 302-run win to take them to the top of the table with seven wins from as many games.

However, speaking to a news channel 'ABN', Hasan Raza claimed that there was a possibility that the hosts were getting a different ball to that of the opposition and feels that was the reason why they were getting extra seam movement and swing.

Here's what Raza had to say:

"We are seeing that when they are batting, they bat really well and suddenly the ball starts doing things when India bowl. There have been 7-8 close DRS calls that have gone in their favor. The way Siraj and Shami were swinging the ball, it seemed like the ICC or the BCCI were giving them different balls in the second innings. There needs to be an inspection done on the ball. There could also be an extra layer of coating on the ball for swing."

Expand Tweet

Indian pacers made full use of the conditions in Wankhede

Contrary to the thinking of Raza, the Wankhede Stadium under lights has often helped pacers get both seam movement and swing. While Bumrah began the collapse by picking up a wicket on the first ball, Siraj picked up three wickets and Shami notched up yet another five-wicket haul.

Mohammed Shami now has 45 wickets in just 14 World Cup games, the most scalps taken by an Indian in ODI World Cups. He is among the debate of the greatest fast bowlers the tournament has seen.