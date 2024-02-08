"There is no obligation that you need to tell the entire world what's happening in your life" - Aakash Chopra on Virat Kohli's reported unavailability

Aakash Chopra feels Virat Kohli is not obliged to disclose why he is taking a break during the ongoing Test series between India and England.

Kohli opted out of the first two games of the five-match series due to personal reasons. Certain reports suggest that the former India skipper won't be available for the next two Tests in Rajkot and Ranchi as well and might not be seen in action in the final game in Dharamsala either.

Reflecting on the reports in a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra noted that Kohli deserves the right to privacy.

"AB de Villiers spilled the beans slightly but we have no idea at all what exactly is happening in his life. Personally, I won't try to find out as well. We will get to hear once he is comfortable. You also don't know what goes on in my life. I only share what I want to share," he elaborated (0:55).

"Similarly, you also share with others whatever you want to share about your life. There is no obligation that you need to tell the entire world what's happening in your life. So Virat Kohli has taken a break. He had asked for privacy through BCCI or BCCI did it themselves, so we will maintain that," the former India opener added.

Although India won the second Test in Visakhapatnam to draw level in the series, their batting has been found slightly wanting. Rohit Sharma and the team management will hope that Kohli becomes available at the earliest and adds much-needed might to the middle order.

"We need Jaddu" - Aakash Chopra on Ravindra Jadeja and KL Rahul's potential availability for the 3rd Test

Ravindra Jadeja missed the second Test against England due to a hamstring injury. [P/C: Getty]

Aakash Chopra termed Ravindra Jadeja and KL Rahul's potential availability for the third Test a positive development.

"The good news is that Rahul and Jadeja are on the road to recovery. The expectation is that they will be available for Rajkot, which is very nice because I was feeling Jaddu might miss another match. Hopefully, that won't happen and he will be seen playing at home, and we need Jaddu," he said (1:45).

While expecting Mohammed Siraj to return for the Rajkot Test, the cricketer-turned-commentator expressed hope that Jasprit Bumrah isn't given a break.

"Siraj will become available. There are rumors that Bumrah will probably not be there and that he will be given a break. I really hope that does not happen. I genuinely feel that shouldn't happen. If he is not there, Siraj will be needed even more," Chopra stated.

Siraj was rested for the second Test against England. Mukesh Kumar, who replaced him in the XI, didn't look too threatening, and the hosts might need both Bumrah and Siraj in the generally batting-friendly conditions in Rajkot.

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App

Poll : Should Jasprit Bumrah be rested for the third Test against England? Yes No 0 votes