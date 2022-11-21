"There is only one Mr.360 in world cricket" - Suryakumar Yadav 

Team India middle-order batter Suryakumar Yadav downplayed the recent comparisons alongside AB de Villiers, terming the Proteas legend as the 'lone Mr.360' in cricketing history.

Suryakumar's ability to explore every nook and cranny of the cricketing field has led fans and critics to compare him to the former South African cricketer, who was renowned for mainstreaming the unorthodox style of batting.

The Mumbai-born batter's most recent match-winning innings, much like his recent set of knocks, displayed a wide variety of strokeplay.

Answering a fan's question, who was brought up from the crowd at the Bay Oval during the latest edition of Chahal TV, Suryakumar asserted that he is not Mr.360. He answered:

See, there is only one Mr.360 in world cricket, with whom Chahal has played as well. I did not avail the chance of playing with him, but I have talked with him. There is only one, you know who it is. I only try to play to the best of my ability and I want to be the next Suryakumar Yadav.

Right from the first ball of his international career, which was famously hoicked off for a six off Jofra Archer in 2021, the unorthodox tag was branded on Suryakumar. He has gone from strength to strength since then and is now arguably Team India's most valuable asset in the shortest format.

Suryakumar Yadav scored an unbeaten 111 off 51 deliveries in the second T20I against New Zealand

The in-form batter recorded his second T20I hundred with a flashy, unbeaten knock against the Kiwis to hand India a 1-0 series lead.

He came into bat at No. 3 above Shreyas Iyer to take the opposition bowling apart. The Mumbai batter particularly exploded in the death overs, scoring the bulk of 62 runs off the last four overs of the innings.

Speaking in the post-match presentation after claiming his Player of the Match award, he said:

"The plan was clear when I went into bat. At the 12th/13th over, we thought about batting deep and getting around 170-175 was a par score. Secret (behind his freak shots) is about the intent and you need to enjoy yourself. It's also about the work you do in the practice sessions."

He continued:

"It's a great feeling coming here, having a full game and going 1-0 in the series feels good. I feel that I didn't think too much about what was happening. Just had my gameplan and it worked well."

The Men in Blue will take on a Kane Williamson-less New Zealand in the third T20I on Tuesday, November 20, at McLean Park in Napier.

