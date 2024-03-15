"There is only one MS Dhoni"- Dhruv Jurel responds to Sunil Gavaskar comparing him with the legendary Indian wicketkeeper

Wicketkeeper Dhruv Jurel had an incredible debut Test series for India against England recently that garnered praise from some legends of the game. Coming in for KS Bharat after the second Test, Jurel was not only handy with the bat but also was impressive with the gloves.

Former Indian opener Sunil Gavaskar compared Jurel's glove skills with that of legendary wicketkeeper MS Dhoni. While Jurel thanked Gavaskar for the kind words, he claimed that no one would ever be able to replicate Dhoni's magic.

Speaking on India Today Conclave, here's what Jurel had to say after thanking Sunil Gavaskar for his compliment:

"I want to say that no one can replicate what Dhoni sir has done. There is only one Dhoni. Always and always will be. For me, I just want to be Dhruv Jurel. Whatever I do, I want to do as Dhruv Jurel."

Jurel also opened up on his celebration after his maiden Test fifty in the fourth Test in Ranchi. He revealed that the celebration was for his father, who is a Kargil war veteran. That was a special knock from the wicketkeeper as his 90* allowed India to turn the tide on England and make a memorable comeback.

Dhruv Jurel on Bazball

There has been a lot of talk about England's aggressive brand of cricket, also known as 'Bazball', and how opponents perceive it. However, Dhruv Jurel claimed that the Indians focused on what they knew best to win a Test match, which is grinding out and making use of all the time on offer instead of forcing a quick result.

On this, he stated:

"If you have five days to play cricket, why not utilize them all? In Test cricket, you have to win sessions. If you have to play Test cricket, you have to stay in the moment and win sessions."

England's brand of cricket received a reality check in India as they comprehensively lost the Test series 4-1. The meek surrender in Dharamsala by an innings and 64 runs meant the visitors found themselves languishing in eighth place in the WTC points table.