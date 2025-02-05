"There were people in this room I used to admire from far" - Bollywood superstar attends Irfan Pathan’s 9th wedding anniversary [Watch]

Former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan and his wife Safa Baig completed nine years of marriage on Tuesday, February 4. The couple celebrated their special day with Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan.

Pathan shared a video on his official Instagram account, giving fans a glimpse of his anniversary celebration. In the clip, Khan can be seen clapping for the couple as they cut a cake.

The other notable names present at the gathering include batting legend Sachin Tendulkar, ex-India pacer Zaheer Khan and his wife Sagarika Ghatge and filmmaker Ashutosh Gowariker, who has directed superhit movies like 'Lagaan' and 'Jodhaa Akbar'.

Pathan mentioned that while he shares a great friendship with these celebrities now, there was a time when the used to admire them from afar. The 40-year-old captioned the post:

"There were ppl in this room I use to admire from far but now call them friends thank you for making our wedding anniversary memorable Aamir bhai."

Irfan Pathan and Safa Baig reportedly first met at a social gathering in Dubai in 2014. Baig, a model by profession, was born and raised in Saudi Arabia. The two tied the knot on February 3, 2016, in a low-key ceremony in Mecca.

"Happy 9th my love" - Irfan Pathan's romantic anniversary wish for Safa Baig

On the occasion of their ninth wedding anniversary, Irfan Pathan shared a romantic post, describing his better half as the most beautiful answer to all his prayers.

Posting a picture with his wife, Pathan wrote:

"YOU ARE THE MOST BEAUTIFUL ANSWER TO ALL MY PRAYERS @safamirza_official happy 9th my love 😍."

It is worth mentioning that Irfan Pathan and Safa Baig are parents to two children. They became parents for the first time with the birth of their son, Imran Khan, in December 2016. Their second son, Suleiman Khan, was born in December 2021.

Pathan announced retirement from all forms of cricket in January 2020. He, however, continues to ply his trade for different teams in T20 leagues featuring retired cricketers.

