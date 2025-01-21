“There are people within KCA who have something against my child” - Sanju Samson’s father makes shocking claim amid VHT 2024-25 controversy

Sanju Samson's father, Samson Vishwanath, has alleged that certain figures within the Kerala Cricket Association (KCA) hold a grudge against his son, impeding his progress in the process. The wicket-keeper batter was recently not selected in the state team for the Vijay Hazare Trophy fixtures, and soon after, he was snubbed by the national selectors for the 2025 Champions Trophy.

The KCA explained that Samson's non-selection was because he did not attend the three-day training camp scheduled in Wayanad ahead of the tournament. The player had reportedly informed the organization that he would be unavailable for the training camp but would be ready by the time the matches unfurl.

However, KCA President Jayesh George remarked that Samson cannot play for the stateside whenever he pleases, and has to undergo the same process as everyone else, including partaking in training camp.

Samson's father claims that his son's non-selection was pre-meditated, and questioned how some players were named in the squad despite not attending the training camp.

“There are people within KCA who have something against my child. We’ve never spoken out against the association before, but this time, it’s become too much. Sanju isn’t the only one who didn’t attend the camp; yet other players in the same situation were allowed to play," Samson Vishwanath told Mathrubhumi (via News 18)

“It’s not about Jayesh George (KCA president) or Vinod (KCA secretary); it’s some small people in between who turn everything into poison over trivial matters," he added

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor also recently sympathized with Sanju Samson and blamed the egos of the members in the KCA for ruining the player's prospects.

The wicket-keeper batter needs KCA's platform more than ever, with BCCI now making domestic cricket not only mandatory but also a major criterion when it comes to national team selection.

"If there’s any mistake, we’re open to discussion and ready to fix it" - Samson Vishwanath

Samson has played for Kerala in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy and the Ranji Trophy in the ongoing domestic calendar, in between international assignments. He scored 136 runs in five matches with a strike rate of 149.45, as Kerala finished third in Group E.

“We are sportsmen, not interested in the business of sports. All I want is for my son to be given a fair chance to play. If there’s any mistake, we’re open to discussion and ready to fix it," he added

Sanju Samson will be in action during the upcoming T20I series against England after making a strong impression as an opening batter in the recent set of matches.

