"There could be a physical fight in the future" - Salman Butt expresses concern over players' security at Lord's 

Former Pakistan cricketer Salman Butt recently urged the Lord's authorities to increase security for payers in the Long Room. His comments came after Australian opener Usman Khawaja had a verbal altercation with a few Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC) members on Day 5 of the recently concluded second Ashes 2023 Test against England.

Butt slammed English fans for their antics. He suggested that no players should be subjected to such treatment at the venue. The former opener opined that there could be a physical fight in the future between players and spectators at Lord's if there isn't enough security.

Speaking about the heated exchange on his YouTube channel, Salman Butt said:

"There was a verbal altercation on this occasion, but there could be a physical fight in the future. There should not be any exception for Lord's. The security of players should not be compromised. The areas where players are supposed to pass must have tight security."

"I understand it is their tradition, but things could have escalated quickly," he added. "They should have a fence or glass in between. If they don't want to do that, then at least change the passage for the players. This was very discouraging. You cannot misbehave with any player like this."

It is worth mentioning that the MCC suspended three members in the aftermath of the Usman Khawaja incident. Khawaja and David Warner were involved in a heated exchange with a few fans, while the other members of the Australian team were also booed as they walked to the dressing room for lunch.

The reaction from English fans came shortly after Jonny Bairstow's controversial stumping on the final day of the Lord's Test. The right-handed batter was stumped by Alex Carey after he walked out of his crease after ducking to a bouncer from Cameron Green.

"Either you go by the rules every time, or you stick to the spirit of the game in all situations" - Salman Butt on outrage over Jonny Bairstow's dismissal

Salman Butt further stated that he was unable to understand why there has been a debate over the spirit of the game after Jonny Bairstow's stumping. He claimed that the right spirit is to play according to the rules.

Butt also pointed out how certain teams bring up such debates because they aren't able to digest unfavorable results, adding:

"There is a lot of confusion in everyone's minds. We all are confused about certain things, but we are also sure of what we want to believe. It is like, "sada kutta kutta twada kutta Tommy.". Everyone thinks that if we do it, it is within the rules. However, when someone else does it, it is against the spirit of the game. This should not be the case. Either you go by the rules every time, or you stick to the spirit of the game in all situations."

Salman Butt hightlighted how England bowled a barrage of short deliveries during the second Test. He mentioned how nobody spoke about the spirit of the game at that time, elaborating:

"Where was the spirit of the game when they bowled a barrage of bouncers? That could have seriously hurt someone physically. After losing a wicket, they suddenly remembered the spirit. I am not saying that it was wrong. This is a competition, and both teams are here to win."

The Pat Cummins-led Australian team completed a stunning 43-run victory at Lord's, successfully defending a 371-run target. They currently lead the five-match series 2-0.

The third Ashes 2023 Test is scheduled to begin at Headingley in Leeds on Thursday, July 6.

