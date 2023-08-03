"There cannot be a place for him" - Pragyan Ojha doesn't see Mukesh Kumar in India's squad for World Cup 2023

Pragyan Ojha doesn't see Mukesh Kumar being picked in India's squad for the upcoming ODI World Cup under normal circumstances.

Mukesh was India's new-ball bowler in all three games of the recently concluded ODI series against the West Indies. The right-arm seamer picked up four wickets at an impressive economy rate of 4.60, with a best of 3/30 in the final ODI.

During a discussion on JioCinema, Ojha was asked whether Mukesh can be a part of India's World Cup squad, to which he responded:

"Mukesh bowled amazingly well to pick up his three wickets. I feel Mukesh is doing well but, unfortunately, there cannot be a place for him because how can you keep out those who have performed before him?"

The former Indian spinner believes the likes of Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Mohammad Shami, Shardul Thakur and Arshdeep Singh deserve to be picked ahead of the Bengal seamer, elaborating:

"You have Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj and Mohammad Shami. If you need another fast bowler, you have Shardul (Thakur), whose track record has been extremely good, and if you need variation, you have Arshdeep Singh."

Ojha doesn't think Mukesh will be a part of India's World Cup if everything goes to plan. However, he added that injuries and forced changes could alter the scenario, highlighting that's been the challenge for all countries in international cricket lately.

"You know what you will get from Mukesh Kumar" - Abhishek Nayar

Mukesh Kumar has picked up 30 wickets in 27 List A games. [P/C: BCCI]

Abhishek Nayar concurred with Pragyan Ojha's views, stating:

"Anything can happen but I quite agree with Pragyan Ojha and his thinking. You have seen the potential in Mukesh. You have seen that he can perform and one thing is for sure - you know what you will get from Mukesh Kumar."

The former Indian all-rounder highlighted the attributes Mukesh Kumar brings to the table. However, he questioned whether a relative newcomer can be fielded in a high-pressure tournament like the World Cup, stating:

"You will get consistent line, consistent length, and success with the new ball. So the thinking will be that you have a backup but will you use an inexperienced player on such a big stage like the World Cup?"

Nayar concluded by opining that Shardul Thakur is a certainty for him in India's World Cup squad. On the flip side, he was slightly doubtful about Mukesh's inclusion.

Poll : Should Mukesh Kumar be a part of India's World Cup squad? Yes No 0 votes