“There is no point being frustrated about it” - Mohammed Shami opens up on not being a certainty in ODI XI

Team India pacer Mohammed Shami has stated that he isn’t bothered about not being a certainty in the ODI XI despite being one of the senior members of the side. The 33-year-old commented that team goals always come first, adding that someone or the other will have to sit out because of it.

Shami registered his career-best ODI figures of 5/51 in the first ODI against Australia in Mohali on Friday. His effort marked the first instance of an Indian pacer taking a five-fer in a home ODI in 16 years - Zaheer Khan being the last to do so in 2007 against Sri Lanka.

Interestingly, Shami would not have played the game had Asia Cup final hero Mohammed Siraj not been rested. Asked about his thoughts on not being a regular in the playing XI, the pacer said at a post-match press conference:

"This is a part and parcel of the game. It's important to understand the team's needs. It isn't possible that you'll always be part of the playing XI and team combinations. When we play regularly, someone or the other will have to sit out. There is no point being frustrated about it. Obviously it's good if you're in the XI but it's also crucial to be understanding when on the bench. That role is also very important.”

The fast bowler’s brilliant spell saw India bowl out Australia for 276. They then eased home to victory courtesy of half-centuries from Shubman Gill, Ruturaj Gaikwad, skipper KL Rahul and Suryakumar Yadav. With the win, the Men in Blue also became the No. 1 ranked side across formats.

“I don't think anyone should be burdened a lot” - Shami backs rotation policy ahead of World Cup

India have been resting their bowlers on a frequent basis in the build-up to the World Cup. Hardik Pandya and Kuldeep Yadav were not picked for the first two matches of the ongoing series, while Siraj did not play the first ODI.

While some critics have questioned the decision to rotate players so close to the World Cup, Shami backed the management’s policy. He opined that bowlers will definitely benefit from it.

"The idea from the team management is to rotate according to the conditions and the situation, or depending on the opposition. They know how to handle it and if you see, the recent results have been quite good. The rotation is going smoothly and before the World Cup, I don't think anyone should be burdened a lot," he said.

"It's good for us because rotating pacers is key in such conditions. It's more important for bowlers, not that it's easier for batters but still. Rotation is important especially before ICC tournaments. It particularly helps those who haven't been in rhythm to get some much-needed game time," the fast bowler concluded.

The second ODI of the India-Australia series will be played at the Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore on Sunday.