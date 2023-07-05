Former West Indies player Brian Lara reacted to the controversial dismissal of England wicketkeeper Jonny Bairstow in the second Ashes Test at Lord's.

With England batting at 193/5 in the 371-run chase in the second innings, Australia wicketkeeper Alex Carey directed a hit at the striker's end as Bairstow wandered out of his crease after ducking a Cameron Green bouncer.

The England batter was eventually ruled stumped out by third umpire Marais Erasmus and this sparked a debate in the cricketing world about the incident. Some praised Carey for his presence of mind and justified the dismissal as within the laws. Others felt the ball was dead and Australia acted against the spirit of the game.

Lara, who played 131 Tests for West Indies from 1990 to 2006, recalled his own dismissal by former England keeper Alec Stewart during an ODI game in 1997. The 54-year-old shared a couple of video clips on his Instagram handle, with the caption:

"There is no problem here with the spirit of the game! Well done Alec Stewart ! (1997) Well done @alexcarey_5 ! (2023). Both your intentions were to execute a stumping/run out the minute the ball was in your gloves. #nodelay #nodummying If the batter was paying attention he would’ve stayed in his crease."

Lara continued:

"We have seen “The hand of god” from the #goat and so many other incidents in all sports let’s move on to the next Test. West Indies playing Oman today."

Brendon McCullum feels Jonny Bairstow's dismissal will galvanize England at Headingley

England head coach Brendon McCullum has already issued a stern warning to Australia, who are 2-0 up in the Ashes, ahead of the Leeds Test. The former New Zealand captain believes the unit is galvanized with the dismissal of Bairstow.

McCullum is also confident that the hosts can overturn the deficit after the first two games and pull off a miracle with a 3-2 win.

England on Wednesday named their playing XI for the third Test. Moeen Ali, who suffered a blistered finger in the first Test, returns to the team. Meanwhile, pacers Mark Wood and Chris Woakes are set to play their first game in this Ashes in the upcoming Test.

Ollie Pope was ruled out of the remainder of Ashes owing to a shoulder injury suffered in the Lord's Test. James Anderson and Josh Tongue have been left out.

Poll : 0 votes