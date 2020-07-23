There are no regrets about my stint as India coach: Anil Kumble

Former India captain Anil Kumble’s stint as the head coach of the Indian cricket team was a short-lived one. During his tenure between June 2016 to 2017, India became the top-ranked Test team, defeated West Indies away from home and had home wins over New Zealand, England and Australia. However, Anil Kumble’s equation with skipper Virat Kohli failed, which led to his early exit.

The Karnataka leg-spinner still believes that ‘the end could have been better’. Anil Kumble stepped down immediately after the 2017 Champions Trophy in June, where India finished runners-up to Pakistan.

Ahead of that tournament, there were already reports of Virat Kohli telling BCCI about players being uncomfortable with Anil Kumble's ‘overbearing’ ways.

"The one year I spent with the Indian team (2016 to 2017) was fantastic. We did really well in that one-year period," Anil Kumble said in an Instagram Live with former Zimbabwe medium-pacer Mpumelelo Mbangwa.

As a coach, you realise when to move on: Anil Kumble

With Anil Kumble as head coach, India won 12 and lost just one Test during his 17-match run over the course of a year. Anil Kumble as a cricketer represented India in 132 Tests and 271 ODIs, picking up 619 and 337 wickets in the two formats respectively.

“I was really happy that there were some contributions made and there are no regrets. I was happy moving on from there as well. I know the end could have been better but then that's fine.

“As a coach, you realise when it's time to move on; it's the coach who needs to move on. I was really happy I played a significant role in that one year,” Anil Kumble shared.

Anil Kumble currently chairs the ICC Cricket Committee, with still a year to go in his nine-year term. He is also involved with Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Kings XI Punjab as director of cricket operations.

Anil Kumble had stepped down from the Indian coaching job on his own accord back in June 2017. However, the Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) which included cricket legends Sachin Tendulkar, Sourav Ganguly and VVS Laxman, had backed him to continue in his position as the head coach.

Advertisement

"Kings XI Punjab haven't been consistent in 12 seasons of the IPL, and it's a challenge. I'm looking forward to being part of a dressing room again.

“I'm also towards the end of my term in the ICC Cricket Committee. It's wonderful being part of the ICC, to keep yourself abreast of what is happening and to contribute in your own way is very special," Anil Kumble said.