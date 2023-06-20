"There's a bit of science in that madness" - Michael Vaughan hails Joe Root's adventurous batting on Day 4 of the 1st Ashes Test

Former Ashes-winning skipper Michael Vaughan praised star England batter Joe Root's ability to execute the reverse scoop shot brilliantly at different stages of the intriguing first Ashes Test at Edgbaston.

The 32-year-old began Day 4 attempting the shot off the first ball of the morning against Pat Cummins, much to the surprise of fans and experts alike.

Although he could only connect with thin air, it did not stop the champion batter from going for the now-famous 'Root Ramp' again off successive deliveries of the following over, resulting in a six and a four.

Speaking to Cricbuzz at the close of Day 4, Michael Vaughan felt that Joe Root's approach was a well-thought-out psychological move to send a message to their arch-rivals.

"He's incredible," Vaughan said. "There's a bit of science in that madness. If you look at his reverse ramps in this Test match, I think he's missed two but I think 22 have come from the other 4 deliveries he's tried to play the stroke. So he executes the skill brilliantly, there's actually a bit of science in that because he just gets a bit of bat and it goes flying over the slips."

"Then Pat Cummins had to change his method, change his field so I thought it was a brilliant psychological move the get on top of Australia and also about this message that England are trying to send that they're going to try everything," he added.

On Day 1 of the ongoing Test, Joe Root played a reverse ramp for a maximum just after tea off the bowling of the in-form Scott Boland. The stylish right-hander also executed the stroke for a maximum off the bowling of Pat Cummins later in the session despite being just 17 runs short of his century.

The superstar batter scored his 30th Test century in the first innings of the contest and added another valuable 46 in England's second essay.

With over 11,000 Test runs, Joe Root is the only active cricketer to average above 50 in both the Test and ODI formats.

Despite Root's brilliance, the hosts find themselves in a battle, with Australia reasonably placed at 107/3, requiring a further 174 runs to win on the final day.

"Both teams deserve a huge amount of credit" - Michael Vaughan

Micheal Vaughan credited Australia and England for their spectacular display of cricket over the first four days of the first Ashes Test to help set up a potentially enthralling final day at Edgbaston.

The former England skipper felt that the contrasting strategies of the teams have made for a seesaw battle throughout the match.

"We are in for an incredible last day," Vaughan said. "Both teams deserve a huge amount of credit. Two contrasting styles of play - England with the Bazball, ultra-aggressive and risky way of playing and Pat Cummins opting for a safe approach - spreading the field and almost playing the patience game with England and saying we know you're going to play huge shots so we might as well see if you'll get yourselves out and the majority of them absolutely did but we've seen spectacular skill."

Winning the toss and batting first, England posted a solid total of 393/8 before declaring in their first innings. In reply, the Aussies went toe-to-toe with the hosts, scoring 386 in their first essay.

The hosts continued their attacking approach, scoring 273 in their second innings to set up a target of 281 for the visitors, who find themselves 107/3 at close on Day 4.

