"There's no cowards in an Australian cricket team" - Pat Cummins 

Australian ODI and Test captain Pat Cummins has strongly responded to former head coach Justin Langer's recent set of claims.

Langer accused an anonymous set of players of being "cowards" as they staged talks with the board behind his back. This ultimately led to his resignation from the post in February 2022.

He was only awarded a six-month extension to his contract after players allegedly complained of him being 'too intense'. Langer also accused the players' feedback regarding him as not being transparent enough and he felt forced out of the side.

Australia had a rather memorable stint under the guidance of Langer. The Aussies secured a bilateral series win over India, made it to the semi-finals of the 2019 ODI World Cup, retained the Ashes, and clinched their maiden T20 World Cup as well.

While his tenure came with its lows, it was a commendable job considering that he took charge of the team in a volatile position.

Addressing the comments made by the former coach, Cummins said on the eve of the first Test against West Indies in Langer's hometown of Perth:

"There's no cowards in an Australian cricket team, not ever. I'd probably never disclose private conversations. I think it's disappointing sometimes the focus gets drawn to off-field issues but it hasn't really affected our team. I think there's no ill will to what he was trying to do and he clarified afterwards."

Cummins continued:

"I think he had a think about it and clarified it, so thank him for that. But we're really proud of the last 12 months, how we've fronted up, the way we've played, the way we've conducted ourselves. Players can certainly hold their heads high."

Australia, currently atop the World Test Championship (WTC) standings, will host West Indies and South Africa to conclude the year. They have a huge series away from home against India scheduled for early 2023, which could arguably dictate their final position in the table ahead of the final.

Noting that he is looking forward to meeting Langer at the Optus Stadium, which has a stand named after him, Cummins said:

"He'll be in and around here commentating so it'll be good. "We love playing here at the stadium. My idol mentor, DK Lillee as well, it's his home state."

Langer has ventured into broadcasting after leaving the role as head coach earlier this year. He signed a deal with Channel Seven and will be seen covering the Australian home season.

Cummins names the playing XI for the first Test against the West Indies

Cummins will lead the Australian Test side in home conditions for the first time since the end of the Ashes. The Aussies named a relatively predictable playing XI, with their eyes on the WTC final.

Speaking about the selection call, Cummins said:

"To be honest it is the most stable team I have played in ever. "You could probably have picked the side 12 months ago, I feel like we are in a good spot."

Australia playing XI for the first Test against West Indies

David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Travis Head, Cameron Green, Alex Carey, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, and Nathan Lyon.

Australia will lock horns against the West Indies in the first Test on Wednesday, November 30, at the Optus Stadium in Perth. This marks the venue's first red-ball international contest in over three years.

Who will win the Test series between the two sides? Let us know what you think.

