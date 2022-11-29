Team India senior players to focus on longer formats in 2023; unlikely to be selected for T20Is - Reports 

There is a change in the offing when it comes to Team India's blueprint in the shortest format of the game. Calls to shun the senior members of the T20I squad have been highly vocal, especially after the Men in Blue failed to win the recently concluded T20 World Cup in Australia.

The fitness and intent of several players were questioned over the course of the campaign. With the majority of the teams taking a leaf out of England's unabashed aggressive approach, Team India intend to do the same, but with a much younger squad, perhaps under a new leader as well.

es.pn/3XC3Ml7 Nayan Mongia, Maninder Singh, Shiv Sunder Das and Ajay Ratra are among several candidates in the running to become part of BCCI's new senior men's selection committee Nayan Mongia, Maninder Singh, Shiv Sunder Das and Ajay Ratra are among several candidates in the running to become part of BCCI's new senior men's selection committee es.pn/3XC3Ml7

Team India's schedule for the upcoming year is dominated by ODI and Test cricket. Since two ICC trophies will be on the line in 2023, the focus will inevitably be on the longer formats. The management will hope to shape and instill a new brand of cricket by then, keeping the 2024 T20 World Cup in mind. A BCCI source told PTI on condition of anonymity:

"The BCCI never asks anyone to retire. It is an individual decision. But yes, with just a handful of T20Is scheduled in 2023, most of the seniors will concentrate on ODIs and Test matches in that cycle. "

"You don't need to announce retirement if you don't want to. You will not see most of the seniors playing T20 next year."

The Men in Blue recently wrapped up the T20I-heavy year with a three-match series against New Zealand. Led by Hardik Pandya, the side etched out a 1-0 win in a rain-marred set of affairs.

Team India have a lot on the line in 2023

A Test series win in Bangladesh is certain to keep Team India in the hunt for the World Test Championship (WTC) final, but they will also have to topple the Australians in a four-match series at home to secure qualification.

While the side have already ensured qualification for the 2023 ODI World Cup as hosts, the management are on the loookout to shape the squad. Apart from the two major ICC events, there is also the Asia Cup to look forward to.

Rohit Sharma @ImRo45 Representing the country has been the ultimate honour. I’m grateful & lucky with no repentance Representing the country has been the ultimate honour. I’m grateful & lucky with no repentance 😊 https://t.co/Ub8i6aIFQc

The former selectors made a huge statement by not selecting the likes of Ravichandran Ashwin and Dinesh Karthik for the tour of New Zealand, indicating that their time in national colors has ended. Youngsters like Shubman Gill are expected to play a more prominent role going forward while a strong bench strength continues to keep the first-team members in check.

Will Team India phase the senior players out of the T20 team in time for the 2024 T20 World Cuo? Let us know what you think.

