"There's an element of fluency" - Ravi Shastri lists out India's biggest threats ahead of 2025 Champions Trophy final

Former Team India coach Ravi Shastri has been in awe of New Zealand all-rounder Rachin Ravindra's batting abilities as the Champions Trophy 2025 final looms. Shastri said the youngster's enormous abilities are reflected by the way he has been peeling off hundreds for fun in the ICC ODI tournaments.

Ravindra started his rise during the 2023 World Cup in which he struck centuries against England, Australia and Pakistan, aggregating 578 runs in ten matches. The left-hander has already scored two centuries in this Champions Trophy edition and is already the second-highest run-getter with 226.

Speaking on the latest episode of the ICC Review, the 62-year-old lauded Ravindra's temperament and reckons how he has combined it with his talent to produce the results.

"I just like the way he moves in the crease. There's an element of fluency, which is fabulous to see. He's either forward, he's back, he'll cut, he'll sweep it, play the quicks well and he's got a very good temperament. You don't get hundreds in big tournaments like this just like that. You've got to have something up your sleeve and I think he's immensely talented."

Shastri went on to praise Kane Williamson's nimble footwork. adding that his presence at the crease brings calmness in New Zealand's dressing room.

"He's very stable and there's an element of calmness, a no-nonsense element about him the way he goes about his job. He's like a saint, a sage, just sitting, meditating. Lot of people look at the big shots, I look at the way he moves in the crease. There's an element of fluency. Joe Root when he's batting at his best. He's forward, back. Kohli (as well). When people move in the crease, the footwork is sound."

Williamson started the tournament with single-figure scores against Pakistan and Bangladesh but made big runs in the next two matches. The veteran scored a valiant 81 against India and made a century in the semi-final against South Africa.

"Should be there for some time for New Zealand" - Ravi Shastri on Mitchell Santner

Mitchell Santner. (Image Credits: Getty)

The cricketer-turned-commentator reckons captaincy has elevated Mitchell Santner's game further and observed him to be a good reader of situations. Shastri added:

"He's an intelligent man. And I think this captaincy suits him. It just adds that edge to him as a batter, as a bowler, as a cricketer. So I think it's a smart move by New Zealand opting for that and just the way he goes about his job, like I said, he's a good reader of the game, is an intelligent bloke and should be there for some time for New Zealand."

The two sides had battled in the group stage, with India emerging victorious by 44 runs.

