"There's not much at the moment that needs changing" - Jos Buttler declares England will be 'really aggressive' against India

England's newly-appointed limited-overs skipper Jos Buttler intends to maintain the side's aggressive approach in the white-ball games against India. The keeper-batter wants England to play the same way they have done under Eoin Morgan's leadership.

Buttler, who has succeeded Morgan in the role due to the latter's retirement, will start his full-time stint in the first T20I against India. Following his appointment, the right-handed batter stated that it was an honor to take over from Morgan and he is looking forward to the challenges ahead.

Speaking to BBC Sport, the 31-year-old feels England's philosophy doesn't require any change now and wants to continue how Morgan led the side. Jos Buttler declared that England's aggressive intent in white-ball cricket is here to stay. He explained:

"There's not much at the moment that needs changing. I see the game in exactly the same way as Eoin. I want us to play in exactly the same fashion - to be really positive, really aggressive and not afraid of failure.

"There's a clear identity that is going to outlast Eoin, to outlast me and will outlast whoever follows on from me as well. I don't see that ever going backwards, I see some people just trying to take that even further forwards."

The destructive batter has led England in nine ODIs and five T20Is so far, captaining the national team to nine wins across formats. He was the skipper in the final ODI of the three-game series against the Netherlands at Amstelveen as the tourists whitewashed the hosts.

"It's just a reminder for the white-ball teams" - Jos Buttler on the England's Test team's success

England pose after their win against India. (Credits: Getty)

Buttler addressed the Test team's form by stating that their success is built upon fearless cricket. He added that it was a reminder for the limited-overs side to take their game to the next level. Jos Buttler said:

"It sounds like they've reminded themselves about just what an honour and privilege it is and how much fun they can have playing cricket, and not worrying too much about the results. And actually, the results have come by doing that. If anything it's just a reminder for the white-ball teams that that's exactly the way we want to play cricket as well."

ICC @ICC England squads for the forthcoming ODI and T20I series against India are out England squads for the forthcoming ODI and T20I series against India are out ⬇️

England swept the three-Test series against New Zealand, comfortably chasing down three totals over 250. Following that, they registered their highest run-chase in Tests by gunning down 378 against India at Edgbaston.

