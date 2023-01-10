“There's one and only king” - Fans react as Virat Kohli equals Sachin Tendulkar’s record of most tons at home

Virat Kohli shone for Team India in the first of the three-match ODI series against Sri Lanka in Guwahati on Tuesday, January 10. The right-hander equaled Sachin Tendulkar’s record for most centuries at home (20 ODI hundreds each). The Delhi batter scored 113 off 87 balls, including one six and 12 boundaries at a strike rate of 129.89.

He also survived a couple of catch drops by Kusal Mendis and Dasun Shanaka in the 37th and 43rd overs, respectively. Kohli also shared a crucial 90-run partnership with KL Rahul (39) for the fourth wicket. His century propelled Team India's total to 373/7 in the allotted 50 overs.

The 34-year-old had earlier scored his 44th ODI century in his last ODI in Bangladesh, which came after a long gap of almost 40 months. With his 45th century, Kohli is only four tons behind Sachin Tendulkar’s tally of 49 tons in the 50-over format.

Fans were delighted at witnessing another exceptional hundred from Kohli. It was worth mentioning that it was his ninth ODI hundred against Sri Lanka.

“I hope this new year, we’ll get to see vintage Virat Kohli” – Rajkumar Sharma

Virat Kohli’s childhood coach Rajkumar Sharma believes the former Indian captain will shine this year in ODIs heading into the 2023 ODI World Cup.

Speaking to India News on Monday, Sharma said:

“I think if anyone has won the most number of matches for India, it’s Kohli. I hope this new year, we’ll get to see vintage Virat Kohli.”

He added:

“Unfortunately, his conversion rate was not that good last year. We all know that whenever he used to cross 20-25, everyone expected him to score big, which he used to do. A bad patch can come into anyone’s life. There comes a time when you are couldn't fulfill the benchmark you have set. The expectations are always to score big.”

Virat Kohli scored 302 runs in 11 ODIs at an average of 27.45 last year, which included a century and two fifties.

