"There's plenty of work still to be done - technically, mentally and positionally" - Nasser Hussain on England's display on Day 1 against New Zealand 

Former captain Nasser Hussain believes the England side is still far from their best following a topsy-turvy outing against New Zealand on Day 1 of the first Test at Lord's. The Three Lions managed to bowl out the visitors for 132 in the first innings but slumped to 116/7 with the bat at stumps on Thursday.

The contest at the Home of Cricket marks the unfurling of the Ben Stokes-Brendon McCullum era in English cricket. After losing the toss and being put into bowl, the returning duo of James Anderson and Stuart Broad made life easy for the new skipper. Everything was going in place for the all-rounder as the Black Caps were reeling at 12/4.

Despite a dominant performance with the ball, England were once again let down with the bat. In his column for the Daily Mail, Hussain stressed that batting is still a concern for the English side.

Nasser Hussain wrote:

"No matter how much good work Stokes did in the first half of the day, he was reminded in the second half that England's Test batting is still a big issue. There's plenty of work still to be done - technically, mentally and positionally."

The 54-year-old praised the bowlers' efforts to bowl a fuller length in the first session of the day's play. Another area of concern for England ahead of their home summer was their exploits in the slip cordon. However, the fielding was flawless on the first day, with Nasser Hussain singling out Jonny Bairstow for his efforts.

The 32-year-old ensured that the work of the bowlers was not going unrewarded. Bairstow grabbed three catches in the morning session to put the Kiwis on the backfoot.

"It was just a pity their old failings with the bat came back to haunt them" - Nasser Hussain

Joe Root failed to make an impact with the bat on day 1 (Credit: Getty Images)

The hosts enjoyed a perfect day of cricket for the majority portion of the day's play. They bowled the opposition out for a paltry total after losing the toss and even managed to put a snooze on their opening combination woes. Zak Crawley looked at ease as he put on 59 for the first wicket with Alex Lees.

However, a dramatic collapse in the final session of the day meant England were left reeling at 116/7 after being poised at 75/2, not so long ago.

Noting that Stokes managed to amend a lot of things that England were doing wrong over the course of the last calendar year, Nasser Hussain wrote:

"Many of the things England have been doing wrong in the field over the last 17 Test matches they got right on Ben Stokes' first day as full-time captain. It was just a pity their old failings with the bat came back to haunt them."

Johns. @CricCrazyJohns 92 for 2 to 98 for 5 - Classic England collapse at Lord's. 92 for 2 to 98 for 5 - Classic England collapse at Lord's.

Overnight batters Ben Foakes and Stuart Broad will look to bat long and take the team to a significant first-innings lead on day 2.

England last won a Test match against New Zealand in 2015. Coincidentally, the 124-run win took place at the Lord's Cricket Ground.

