"There's not a Test played in August" - Ian Chappell blasts 'ridiculous' Ashes 2023 schedule

Former Australian captain Ian Chappell has hit out at this year's packed Ashes schedule. The 78-year-old observed that it is a nightmare for both sides' players in every aspect.

England and Australia will start their Ashes campaign on June 16 at Edgbaston in Birmingham. The fifth and final Test will take place at the Kennington Oval, starting July 27. With the 2023 World Cup starting in October and the two sides having a few bilateral series before that, the stakeholders have stuck to his schedule.

Speaking to Wide World of Sports' Outside the Rope, Chappell stated that he doesn't see the fast bowlers playing all five Tests, given the packed schedule. The South Australian feels the tourists have the advantage due to good backups.

"It's ridiculous, the schedule, I mean the schedule's been ridiculous for a long time but that is stupidity. There's not a Test played in August so that tells you how quickly they're playing them," he said.

"It's a nightmare for all players, both physically and mentally, particularly the fast bowlers and I don't think there's any way in the world that either side is going to get through five Tests using the same bowling players all the way. I think the extra players are going to come in handy and that's one thing that'll probably suit Australia," he added.

Steve O'Keefe echoes Ian Chappell's sentiment

Steve O'Keefe. (Image Credits: Getty)

Former Australia Test cricketer Steve O'Keefe agreed with Ian Chappell and recalled how exhausted Mark Wood was playing four in the previous Ashes series. He said:

"I'd like to think not but I do agree with Ian that the scheduling is pretty poor and it's going to be a big ask. Mark Wood, he played four Tests in Australia and he even said himself that he felt exhausted after playing that - I mean I'm not sure why, some of those Tests ended in three days, particularly the one in Hobart so I'm not sure what he was carrying on about there."

O'Keefe also remarked that Pat Cummins and Nathan Lyon are likely to play all five matches, adding:

"I think the locks for Australia will be Cummins and Lyon, Cummins it's going to be a big ask for him to play five but I think he's prepared - listening to his commentary before this Test series he said I'd like to come in under prepared (rather) than over prepared."

Australia are coming off a World Test Championship (WTC) final victory against India.

Poll : 0 votes