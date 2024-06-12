"There is self-proclamation that our captain is the king" - Salman Butt blasts Babar Azam amidst Pakistan's dismal 2024 T20 World Cup campaign

Former Pakistan batter Salman Butt slammed current skipper Babar Azam for his lack of match-winning performances amid the side's dismal 2024 T20 World Cup campaign. The Men in Green suffered a shocking defeat to co-hosts USA in their tournament opener, followed by a six-run loss to arch-rivals India.

The back-to-back setbacks placed Pakistan in a precarious position of being eliminated before even the Super Eights. Babar's men did salvage some pride with a seven-wicket win over Canada in their previous outing to keep their slim hopes alive.

Yet, the flaks from former players continued with Butt blasting Babar and others self-proclaiming themselves as giants despite proving very little when it mattered.

In a social media video, Salman Butt said:

"There is self-proclamation that our captain is the king and the other is the world's best fast bowler. Sometimes we compare this guy with (Jasprit) Bumrah and him (Babar) with (Virat) Kohli...Okay, you touched ICC (top) ranking at one point, but also touched reality sometime. Are you able to win a match on your own? Is there a standing of our team? It's similar to those YouTube thumbnails that you are enticed to click and open once."

He added:

"Besides its good things, one bad thing about social media is that you can get anything done by paid campaigns...your decisions are based on paid campaigns. We should bring these self-proclaimed greats back on earth and (tell them to) stay who they are. First win a match, a big tournament, fight it out to win against a big team, finish a match single-handedly, then think what you want to proclaim."

Babar Azam has struggled thus far in the tournament, scoring 90 runs at an average of 30 and a strike rate of under 105 in three games.

In the crucial India encounter, the 29-year-old was dismissed for a 10-ball 13 as Pakistan failed to chase a sub-par 120 and suffered a six-run defeat.

"Their mental superiority is winning them matches" - Salman Butt hails Team India

Salman Butt hailed Team India for being mentally superior to Pakistan, thanks to their consistently excellent results for an extended period.

With the recent victory, the Men in Blue triumphed for a seventh time in eight meetings against Pakistan in T20 World Cups.

"India is very different from us...Their mental superiority is winning them matches...Because of being consistent, because of playing tougher teams, playing better cricket, and giving better results, mentally they are accustomed now. They don't feel the pressure now like they used to earlier. But we haven't grown. There are changes in cricket every year, but we are not growing with that, so we are getting weaker. The other teams are growing, mentally as well," said Butt.

While Pakistan are on the ropes in Group A of the ongoing T20 World Cup, India are flying high with two wins in as many games.

The Men in Blue can book their place in the Super Eights with a win against USA in New York today.

