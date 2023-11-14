"There isn't a selfish bone in his body" - Aakash Chopra on whether Rohit Sharma deserves more credit as batter and captain

Aakash Chopra believes Rohit Sharma deserves more credit both as a batter and a captain because of his selfless approach.

Rohit has led India to the 2023 World Cup semi-finals with an all-win record in the league phase. He has given the team flying stars more often than not and has marshaled his bowling resources brilliantly.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra was asked whether Rohit should be given more credit than he has got for his swashbuckling batting and excellent captaincy. He replied in the affirmative, reasoning (5:55):

"I am with you 100 percent. When you bat at the top of the order, whether you are chasing or batting first, you have the canvas of the entire 50 overs. So you apply small strokes and move ahead if you are making a painting."

The former India opener added:

"Then you can apply bigger strokes later, and no one can stop Rohit Sharma. The circle (field restrictions) and all don't make a difference to Rohit Sharma. When he hits, the ball goes into the stands. However, there isn't a selfish bone in his body, the fearless way in which he bats."

Rohit has smashed 503 runs at an excellent strike rate of 121.49 in nine innings in the ongoing World Cup. Despite batting aggressively, he is the fourth-highest run-getter in the tournament, behind only Virat Kohli (594), Quinton de Kock (591), and Rachin Ravindra (565).

"Whoever is going to come from No. 3 to No. 6, does not have to worry at all about the strike rate" - Aakash Chopra on Rohit Sharma's impact

Rohit Sharma struck 58 fours and 24 sixes in the league phase. [P/C: AP]

While highlighting that Rohit Sharma is making the other batters' jobs easier, Aakash Chopra praised him for batting responsibly when India were in a spot of bother against England. He elaborated (6:30):

"In fact, he is doing so well that whoever is going to come from No. 3 to No. 6, does not have to worry at all about the strike rate. However, on a day when they become 25/3, he showed that he can play a cautious knock against England. So Rohit Sharma as a batter - outstanding."

The cricketer-turned-commentator also appreciated the Indian skipper's handling of his bowlers. He explained:

"As a captain, he uses the bowling extremely well. When you have only five bowlers, you feel at times when and if you should use the sixth bowler, but he is absolutely exceptional. It doesn't work out without a good captain."

The Men in Blue were hit hard as they lost a frontline sixth bowling option when Hardik Pandya was ruled out of the tournament. Rohit rotated the five available bowlers effectively and even tried out a few part-timers in the inconsequential final league game against the Netherlands.

