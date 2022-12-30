Create

“There is a thin line between bewakoofi and bahaduri” – Fans troll Babar Azam and Co. after 1st PAK vs NZ Test ends in draw

By James Kuanal
Modified Dec 30, 2022 07:06 PM IST
Babar Azam
Babar Azam backed his decision to declare Pakistan's second innings with 15 overs left on Day 5.

The first Test between Babar Azam-led Pakistan and Tim Southee’s New Zealand in Karachi ended in a draw on Friday, December 30.

The development came after a dramatic final session on Day 5 that saw Babar declaring Pakistan's second innings at 311/8, with the visitors requiring 138 runs to win in 15 overs.

Unfortunately, bad light stopped play after NZ were 61/1 after 7.3 overs, with Tom Latham 35(24) and Devon Conway 18(16) at the crease.

Pakistan fans were relieved as bad light stopped play. They criticized Babar for his decision-making, while a user pointed the finger at umpire Aleem Dar, who hails from Pakistan.

Here are some of the best Twitter reactions:

There is a thin line between bewakoofi and bahaduri. Babar Azam needs to understand fast otherwise give captaincy to Sarfaraz. #PakvsNZ
Bach Gaye!#PAKvNZ #PAKvsNZ #NZvPAK #NZvsPAK #NZ #PAK #Pakistan #NewZealand #Karachi #KarachiTest #NationalBankCricketArena #NSK https://t.co/3IH0XHxtPm
Bad Light saved Pakistan from another embarrassing loss this year in test match.New Zealand almost got the target 🎯 with 77 required in 7-8 overs.#PakvsNZ #NewZealand #PakvEng #BabarAzam #TomLatham #KaneWilliamson
Aleem Dar maybe a great umpire but at heart he is Pakistani and he SAVED Pakistan from a humiliating defeat after a crazy bizarre so called brave decision by Babar to set a target of 138 to New Zealand. Still it was one of the finest test matches I have ever seen. #PAKvsNZ
Light saved Pakistan #PakvsNZ #pak #Nz #cricket #test
Pakistan ends 2022 with 0 wins at home and 1 win in the entire year in Tests. Only 2nd team after India in 1983.#PakvsNZ twitter.com/MViratfied/sta…
Lagta hai Pakistan or babar khud ko ben stokes or England samaj rhy thy😆#PakvsNZ https://t.co/hkWYXSAMgx
Pakistan at home in Test cricket in 2022:-• Draw vs AUS • Draw vs AUS • Lost vs AUS • Lost vs ENG • Lost vs ENG • Lost vs ENG • Draw vs NZ- Matches: 7- Lost: 4- Draw: 32022 is not a good year for Pakistan in test cricket!#PakvNZ #PakvsNZ
Karachi Test Match Is DRAWNAleem Dar checks the light. has a chat with his fellow-umpire and Tom Latham. Looks like it's all over. A couple of handshakes around. The umpires have another chat and there are handshakes all around. The match ends in a draw.#PakvsNZ https://t.co/9Mx6kpRz21
Not losing at home is itself an achievement.#PakvsNZ https://t.co/q9wAD3fLSY
Bhai pakistan bach gya aaj 15 over hota , pta chala jata...! #PakvsNZ #PakvNz
Babar Azam try to become Steve Waugh but ended like Mashrafee Mortaza .😂😂 #PakvsNZ

We wanted to see a result” – Babar Azam backs his decision to declare on Day 5

Pakistan captain Babar Azam has backed his decision to declare with 15 overs remaining on Day 5. He said that they wanted a result.

Speaking at the post-match conference, Babar said:

Definitely a brave declaration. We wanted to see a result, light wasn't good enough."

As far as the match is concerned, Pakistan scored 438 in their first innings as Babar (161) and Agha Salman (103) scored centuries. Southee picked up three wickets, while Ajaz Patel, Michael Bracewell and Ish Sodhi settled for two wickets each. Neil Wagner also took a wicket.

In response, a double century from Kane Williamson (200*) and Tom Latham (113) helped the visitors declare at 612/9. Abrar Ahmed took a five-wicket haul, while Nauman Ali bagged three wickets. Mohammad Wasim Jr. also picked up a wicket.

In their second innings, Pakistan declared at 311/8, courtesy of half-centuries from Imam-ul-Haq (96), Sarfaraz Ahmed (53) and Saud Shakeel (unbeaten 55). Ish Sodhi finished with figures of 6/86, while Michael Bracewell scalped two wickets.

A draw meant Pakistan could only register a single victory in the 2022 Tests, which came against Sri Lanka in July.

Babar Azam and Co. lost the Test series against England 3-0 and 1-0 to Australia at home. They tied the two-Test series 1-1 against Sri Lanka.

Quick Links

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...