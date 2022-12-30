“There is a thin line between bewakoofi and bahaduri” – Fans troll Babar Azam and Co. after 1st PAK vs NZ Test ends in draw

The first Test between Babar Azam-led Pakistan and Tim Southee’s New Zealand in Karachi ended in a draw on Friday, December 30.
The development came after a dramatic final session on Day 5 that saw Babar declaring Pakistan's second innings at 311/8, with the visitors requiring 138 runs to win in 15 overs.
Unfortunately, bad light stopped play after NZ were 61/1 after 7.3 overs, with Tom Latham 35(24) and Devon Conway 18(16) at the crease.
Pakistan fans were relieved as bad light stopped play. They criticized Babar for his decision-making, while a user pointed the finger at umpire Aleem Dar, who hails from Pakistan.
Here are some of the best Twitter reactions:
“We wanted to see a result” – Babar Azam backs his decision to declare on Day 5
Pakistan captain Babar Azam has backed his decision to declare with 15 overs remaining on Day 5. He said that they wanted a result.
Speaking at the post-match conference, Babar said:
“Definitely a brave declaration. We wanted to see a result, light wasn't good enough."
As far as the match is concerned, Pakistan scored 438 in their first innings as Babar (161) and Agha Salman (103) scored centuries. Southee picked up three wickets, while Ajaz Patel, Michael Bracewell and Ish Sodhi settled for two wickets each. Neil Wagner also took a wicket.
In response, a double century from Kane Williamson (200*) and Tom Latham (113) helped the visitors declare at 612/9. Abrar Ahmed took a five-wicket haul, while Nauman Ali bagged three wickets. Mohammad Wasim Jr. also picked up a wicket.
In their second innings, Pakistan declared at 311/8, courtesy of half-centuries from Imam-ul-Haq (96), Sarfaraz Ahmed (53) and Saud Shakeel (unbeaten 55). Ish Sodhi finished with figures of 6/86, while Michael Bracewell scalped two wickets.
A draw meant Pakistan could only register a single victory in the 2022 Tests, which came against Sri Lanka in July.
Babar Azam and Co. lost the Test series against England 3-0 and 1-0 to Australia at home. They tied the two-Test series 1-1 against Sri Lanka.