“There is a thin line between bewakoofi and bahaduri” – Fans troll Babar Azam and Co. after 1st PAK vs NZ Test ends in draw

The first Test between Babar Azam-led Pakistan and Tim Southee’s New Zealand in Karachi ended in a draw on Friday, December 30.

The development came after a dramatic final session on Day 5 that saw Babar declaring Pakistan's second innings at 311/8, with the visitors requiring 138 runs to win in 15 overs.

Unfortunately, bad light stopped play after NZ were 61/1 after 7.3 overs, with Tom Latham 35(24) and Devon Conway 18(16) at the crease.

Pakistan fans were relieved as bad light stopped play. They criticized Babar for his decision-making, while a user pointed the finger at umpire Aleem Dar, who hails from Pakistan.

Here are some of the best Twitter reactions:

Devilboy619 @devnishant707 There is a thin line between bewakoofi and bahaduri. Babar Azam needs to understand fast otherwise give captaincy to Sarfaraz. #PakvsNZ There is a thin line between bewakoofi and bahaduri. Babar Azam needs to understand fast otherwise give captaincy to Sarfaraz. #PakvsNZ

Mufaddal Vohra @mufadaal_Vohra

New Zealand almost got the target with 77 required in 7-8 overs.



Bad Light saved Pakistan from another embarrassing loss this year in test match.New Zealand almost got the target with 77 required in 7-8 overs. #PakvsNZ #NewZealand #PakvEng #BabarAzam #TomLatham #KaneWilliamson

Sharan @SharanRoars Aleem Dar maybe a great umpire but at heart he is Pakistani and he SAVED Pakistan from a humiliating defeat after a crazy bizarre so called brave decision by Babar to set a target of 138 to New Zealand. Still it was one of the finest test matches I have ever seen. #PAKvsNZ Aleem Dar maybe a great umpire but at heart he is Pakistani and he SAVED Pakistan from a humiliating defeat after a crazy bizarre so called brave decision by Babar to set a target of 138 to New Zealand. Still it was one of the finest test matches I have ever seen. #PAKvsNZ

Mani Viratfied 👑💙 @MViratfied



#PakvsNZ twitter.com/MViratfied/sta… Mani Viratfied 👑💙 @MViratfied

Resistance from Saud Shakeel despite failure from Top, followed by a Brain fade declaration by Babar meant NZ needed 138 off 90 balls but Babar's thinking didn't help either and so is Latham's cameo as eventuality and of a draw has come due to Bad light at Karachi. #PakvsNZ

Pakistan ends 2022 with 0 wins at home and 1 win in the entire year in Tests. Only 2nd team after India in 1983.

M.S @MS160516

#PakvsNZ Lagta hai Pakistan or babar khud ko ben stokes or England samaj rhy thy Lagta hai Pakistan or babar khud ko ben stokes or England samaj rhy thy😆#PakvsNZ https://t.co/hkWYXSAMgx

CricketFans @_fans_cricket



• Draw vs AUS

• Draw vs AUS

• Lost vs AUS

• Lost vs ENG

• Lost vs ENG

• Lost vs ENG

• Draw vs NZ



- Matches: 7

- Lost: 4

- Draw: 3



2022 is not a good year for Pakistan in test cricket!



Pakistan at home in Test cricket in 2022:-
• Draw vs AUS
• Draw vs AUS
• Lost vs AUS
• Lost vs ENG
• Lost vs ENG
• Lost vs ENG
• Draw vs NZ

- Matches: 7
- Lost: 4
- Draw: 3

2022 is not a good year for Pakistan in test cricket!

#PakvNZ #PakvsNZ

Ahmad Cricket Vlogs @AhmadCricVlog



Aleem Dar checks the light. has a chat with his fellow-umpire and Tom Latham. Looks like it's all over. A couple of handshakes around. The umpires have another chat and there are handshakes all around. The match ends in a draw.

Karachi Test Match Is DRAWN
Aleem Dar checks the light. has a chat with his fellow-umpire and Tom Latham. Looks like it's all over. A couple of handshakes around. The umpires have another chat and there are handshakes all around. The match ends in a draw.

#PakvsNZ

saurav764 @saurav764 #PakvsNZ Babar Azam try to become Steve Waugh but ended like Mashrafee Mortaza . Babar Azam try to become Steve Waugh but ended like Mashrafee Mortaza .😂😂 #PakvsNZ

“We wanted to see a result” – Babar Azam backs his decision to declare on Day 5

Pakistan captain Babar Azam has backed his decision to declare with 15 overs remaining on Day 5. He said that they wanted a result.

Speaking at the post-match conference, Babar said:

“Definitely a brave declaration. We wanted to see a result, light wasn't good enough."

As far as the match is concerned, Pakistan scored 438 in their first innings as Babar (161) and Agha Salman (103) scored centuries. Southee picked up three wickets, while Ajaz Patel, Michael Bracewell and Ish Sodhi settled for two wickets each. Neil Wagner also took a wicket.

In response, a double century from Kane Williamson (200*) and Tom Latham (113) helped the visitors declare at 612/9. Abrar Ahmed took a five-wicket haul, while Nauman Ali bagged three wickets. Mohammad Wasim Jr. also picked up a wicket.

In their second innings, Pakistan declared at 311/8, courtesy of half-centuries from Imam-ul-Haq (96), Sarfaraz Ahmed (53) and Saud Shakeel (unbeaten 55). Ish Sodhi finished with figures of 6/86, while Michael Bracewell scalped two wickets.

A draw meant Pakistan could only register a single victory in the 2022 Tests, which came against Sri Lanka in July.

Babar Azam and Co. lost the Test series against England 3-0 and 1-0 to Australia at home. They tied the two-Test series 1-1 against Sri Lanka.

