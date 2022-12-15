"There is no weakness seen in his bowling" - Ajit Agarkar lauds Mohammed Siraj's spell

Ajit Agarkar has lauded Mohammed Siraj for bowling an excellent spell on Day 2 of the first Test between India and Bangladesh.

Siraj registered figures of 3/14 in nine overs as India's bowlers reduced Shakib Al Hasan and Co. to 133/8 in their first innings in Chattogram on Thursday, December 15. The visitors were bowled out for 404 in their first innings earlier in the day, adding 126 runs to their overnight score of 278/6.

During a discussion on Sony Sports, Agarkar was asked about his views on Siraj's spell, to which he responded:

"There is no weakness seen in his bowling. If you have to bowl fast through the air and pitch it up, he can do that. If you have to hit the length, he can do that. When the ball releases properly from his hand, there is outswing to the right-handers. So he has the ability and can do different styles of bowling."

The former Indian pacer pointed out that the Hyderabad seamer gives his utmost on every delivery, saying:

"It has been a highlight of his career that whenever you see his bowling, he puts in his full effort in every over and every delivery. I am not saying that no one else does that but it has been a highlight."

Siraj had Najmul Hossain Shanto caught behind off the very first delivery of Bangladesh's innings. He then castled Litton Das before getting Zakir Hasan to hand another catch to Rishabh Pant behind the wickets.

"It was amazing bowling" - Ajit Agarkar on Mohammed Siraj's tight lines

Mohammed Siraj has picked up 43 wickets in 14 Tests. [P/C: ICC/Twitter]

Agarkar praised the right-arm pacer for bowling a straight line, elaborating:

"It was amazing bowling. The grouping was good. The length seems to be slightly short but the line was absolutely straight. It is not the line outside off-stump, where the batter can let it go and that if it remains low, it will not hit the stumps."

The cricketer-turned-commentator added that the approach helped him get Das' wicket, observing:

"The lines were extremely tight and because he has the speed, when there is uneven bounce, the batters don't get time to adjust. Litton Das was looking good and if you have to dismiss a good batter who has spent some time, you need to have the ability which he has."

Agarkar concluded by opining that the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) pacer has a great future ahead of him if he remains fit, reasoning that he has the requisite skills along with pace.

