"These guys have another couple of years" - Former England star's massive statement on Indian veterans ahead of 2025 Champions Trophy

Former England batter Kevin Pietersen has backed senior India batters Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma to play for the Men in Blue for the next two years. The 44-year-old added that the duo are legends of the game and don’t need to prove anything to anyone.

Pietersen further pointed out Kohli’s chasing ability, calling him the best in the world. His remarks came amid criticism of Kohli and Rohit following India’s loss at the 2024-25 Border-Gavaskar Trophy. The duo have been under fire for their failures in the last 10 Tests. They also failed to deliver on their return to the Ranji Trophy.

Kevin Pietersen told Star Sports:

“These guys don’t need to prove anything to anybody, they are legends of the game. They are wonderful entertainers. 35 and 36 [actually 36 and 37], these guys have another couple of years. He is the best chaser that you ever had in this country.”

He continued:

“There is no single batter in the world that has chased and won more games for the country than Virat Kohli. When he turns up, he’s gotta play.”

The cricketer-turned-commentator also reserved special praise for Rohit while reminiscing about his younger days.

“I absolutely love both of them [Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma]. I remember back in 2012… I think it was a T20 or a 50-over World Cup when Rohit was making his way into the Indian team. I think there was a bit of criticism about him and I said this young kid is gonna be very very special. He needs to be looked after and be played.”

“You’ve seen that throughout his career, he was one of the first batters that went to Australia because he was one of the guys that turned up, decided if it’s gonna be short and you’re bowling 140 to me, I pull you off my nose and I’m hitting you for sixes. The guy was so good at the start and has continued to be great ever since,” he added.

“He’s gonna bat for a long time” – Kevin Pietersen warns India of senior England batter ahead of ODI series

Kevin Pietersen also warned India of senior England batter Joe Root ahead of the three-match ODI series. He pointed out how Root has been excellent with the bat for Paarl Royals in SA20. He said (in the aforementioned discussion on Star Sports):

“Joe Root comes back and he’s just playing gorgeous cricket for Paarl Royals in SA20. He’s just been a delight to watch. Given the opportunity to bat at the top of the order and he’s just made run after run after run. No doubt, he’s gonna bat for a long time."

"Where he bats in these conditions, 1, 2, or 3, I don’t know. It’ll be great to see him bat at the top of the order and just say, ‘You just got 50 overs, go out there and score 150 or 160',” he added.

Root is amongst the top three run-getters in the ongoing SA20. The right-handed batter has amassed 279 runs in eight innings, averaging 55.80. In ODIs, he has 6,522 runs in 171 matches at an average of 47.60, comprising 16 tons and 39 half-centuries. He has 739 runs in 22 games, including three centuries and as many fifties against India in the 50-over format. The 34-year-old, however, hasn’t played an ODI since the 2023 ODI World Cup.

