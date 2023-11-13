"These are guys who have different gears" - Sanjay Manjrekar lauds Shreyas Iyer and KL Rahul's partnership in IND vs NED 2023 World Cup clash

Sanjay Manjrekar has lauded Shreyas Iyer and KL Rahul for pacing their innings as per the demands of the situation in India's 2023 World Cup clash against the Netherlands on Sunday.

Shreyas and Rahul added 208 runs for the fourth wicket in just 21.1 overs as the Men in Blue set the Dutch a mammoth 411-run target. The hosts then bowled out Scott Edwards and company for 250 to complete a comprehensive 160-run win.

During a discussion on Star Sports, Manjrekar was asked about his thoughts on Shreyas' knock, to which he responded:

"The ideal man for India to have at that position and KL Rahul as well because these are guys who are not going to get under pressure because there have been four or five dot balls, and then you play a high-risk big shot to release the pressure."

The former India player added:

"These are guys who will tick off the singles despite five fielders being inside the circle. These are guys who have different gears. The batting pedigree is showing - KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Virat Kohli, Shubman Gill and Rohit Sharma, everyone who plays Test cricket as well for India."

Shreyas scored an unbeaten 128 off 94 deliveries, a knock studded with 10 fours and five sixes. Rahul smashed a 64-ball 102 with the help of 11 fours and four maximums.

"There is so much to admire and marvel at with this batting lineup" - Sanjay Manjrekar

Virat Kohli scored 51 runs off 56 deliveries. [P/C: AP]

Sanjay Manjrekar was further asked about his views on Virat Kohli's knock, to which he replied:

"There is so much to admire and marvel at with this batting lineup. Finally what comes to my mind is just the batting pedigree. These guys have batted a lot in different formats."

Manjrekar believes India's batting is a cut above sides like Pakistan. He explained:

"All of them, I am not just talking about Virat Kohli, look like finished articles, unlike say a Pakistan where you see talent but they haven't quite reached the stage where they have mastered most aspects of batting."

The cricketer-turned-commentator added:

"With this batting lineup, it seems like that, and it's all got to do with the kind of confident mood we have in the dressing room, led by somebody like a Virat Kohli."

India's innings against the Netherlands was the first instance of the top five batters scoring half-centuries in a World Cup game. While Rohit Sharma (61 off 54) and Shubman Gill (51 off 32) gave the two-time champions an explosive start, Kohli scored a responsible half-century before Shreyas Iyer and KL Rahul took them to a massive total.

