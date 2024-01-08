"These kind of excuses that the curator got it wrong is typical of the SENA countries" - Sunil Gavaskar points out hypocrisy in pitch assessment 

Legendary Indian cricketer Sunil Gavaskar spoke about the blatant hypocrisy when it comes to pitch assessment of Indian rank turners comapred to the treatment overseas wickets receive. The Newlands in Cape Town, recently played host to the shortest Test match in history as India defeated South Africa by seven wickets to level the series.

The Proteas were skittled out for just 55 after opting to bat first, and the surface was the talking point throughout the two days of action. South Africa batting coach Ashwell Prince expresses his disappointment at the nature of the pitch, while Rohit Sharma stated that he does not mind such pitches as long as a similar silent treatment is employed in case of Indian pitches as well.

The subcontinent pitches have constantly been scrutinized, with the 2023 ODI World Cup and the 2023 Border-Gavaskar series being recent examples. Team India were accussed of 'pitch doctoring' even before the series began over a dry patch on the Nagpur pitch for the series opener.

“These kind of excuses that the curator got it wrong is typical of the SENA countries. When our curators make a dry pitch then it’s ‘chicanery’, as a former Australian skipper said last year after the Aussies had been walloped in the first two Test matches," Gavaskar wrote in his column for Mid-day.

"So our groundsmen do it deliberately, but their groundsmen just get it wrong. It’s like before the third country umpires came in, where decisions by their umpires were excused as ‘human error’ while our umpires were cheats and ‘Delhi Butchers’ and all such derogatory headlines," Gavaskar added

Team India will play a total of 10 Tests on home soil in 2024 as part of the World Test Championship (WTC) cycle, and the pitches will once again be the talk of the town.

"Anything that doesn’t suit their team will be criticised and allegations will fly thick and fast"- Sunil Gavaskar on England's upcoming tour of India

Team India's first home series of the current WTC cycle has been scheduled against England. The two sides will face each other in a five-match Test series, beginning from January 25 in Hyderabad.

England, especially their pundits, have been vocal about their criticism surrounding the Indian pitches over the years, and this tour will not prove to be any different.

“In about three weeks time another Test series starts with a country that has the biggest whingeing and moaning media in sport. Anything that doesn’t suit their team will be criticised and allegations will fly thick and fast,” Gavaskar concluded

Although England are the last team to beat India in the subcontinent, they only have one win in the country across the last nine attempts.

What rating should the infamous Cape Town pitch receive for the recently concluded New Year's Test? Let us know what you think.

