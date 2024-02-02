"These youngsters have to prove themselves, Pujara is waiting" - Ravi Shastri issues warning to Shubman Gill during 2nd Test 

Former India player and head coach, Ravi Shastri, issued a warning to Shubman Gill following his dismissal in the first innings of the second Test against England in Vishakapatnam on Friday, February 2. The right-handed batter looked good during his 34-run knock off 46 deliveries but failed to capitalize and was dismissed right before the Lunch Break.

Gill played a tentative stroke in response to a James Anderson delivery outside the off-stump channel. The shot induced an outside edge and Ben Foakes completed the catch with a brilliant dive.

The right-handed batter just about retained his place in the playing XI, but faces a tricky time once Virat Kohli returns. Furthermore, domestic stalwarts like Rajat Patidar and Sarfaraz Khan are also desperate for chances, while veteran batters are also never completely out of the scheme.

Ravi Shastri, who is commentating on the match, stated on air that senior players like Pujara are always on the radar, and as a result, the youngsters have got to make their chances count.

"It's a fresh side, a young side. These youngsters have to prove themselves. Don't forget, Pujara is waiting. He is grinding it out at the Ranji Trophy and is always in the radar," Shastri said on air.

Gill could have eased the pressure with an impactful knock in the first innings, especially since the conditions were optimal for batting.

Gill struggling at No. 3 while Pujara thrives in the Ranji Trophy

Gill was slotted to the No. 3 position, replacing Cheteshwar Pujara, while Yashasvi Jaiswal emerged as the new opening partner for Rohit Sharma. The new-look top order was first tried out during the tour of the West Indies, and while Jaiswal has benefitted immensely from this shift, it has led to a run-drought for Gill.

The youngster is struggling in his new role at No. 3, with his recent returns cementing the fact.

Pujara is currently playing in the Ranji Trophy, representing Saurashtra. The gritty batter began the season with an imperious double hundred against Jharkhand and has been among the runs in the matches that followed as well. He currently has 538 runs in seven innings at 89.66 this term.

Will the youngster turn his fortunes around at the No.3 position? Let us know what you think.

