Theunis de Bruyn set to miss third Test against Australia for birth of his first child 

South African batter Theunis de Bruyn will not be available for the third and final Test against Australia as he is set to return home for the birth of his first child. He was part of the playing XI for the Boxing Day Test, where he scored 40 runs across two innings after coming in place of Rassie van der Dussen.

De Bruyn earned a recall into the Test side for the away series against Australia after a three-year interval. His last Test appearance prior to the one against the Aussies came during the tour of India in 2019.

He scored 12 and 28 runs in the first and second innings, respectively, in the mammoth innings defeat in Melbourne, leading to the Proteas losing the three-match series with a game to spare.

Proteas Men @ProteasMenCSA



Batter Theunis de Bruyn will miss the third



We wish him everything of the best for this exciting part of his life



#BePartOfIt SQUAD UPDATEBatter Theunis de Bruyn will miss the third #AUSvSA Test in Sydney as he returns home for the birth of his first childWe wish him everything of the best for this exciting part of his life

South Africa's tame display Down Under has greatly affected their chances of making it to the World Test Championship (WTC) final as they slid down to fourth in the standings below Sri Lanka.

South Africa have been let down by their batting; De Bruyn was ineffective on his return

The Proteas batting unit, largely led by skipper Dean Elgar, has failed to counter the Australian quicks. The visitors have been skittled out for scores of 152, 99, 189, and 204 over the course of the two Tests so far. Wicketkeeper-batter Kyle Verreynne has emerged as the leading run-scorer for the team with 149 runs on the back of two half-centuries.

The experienced batters have been a no-show on the tour so far and a potential whitewash could severely hurt their pride.

Proteas Men @ProteasMenCSA RESULT | AUSTRALIA WIN BY AN INNINGS AND 182 RUNS



The hosts wrap up the series with this



#AUSvSA #BePartOfIt RESULT | AUSTRALIA WIN BY AN INNINGS AND 182 RUNSThe hosts wrap up the series with this #BoxingDayTest victory to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the 3-match series

With De Bruyn missing out, the Proteas will have to make a minimum of one change. Fellow batter Rassie van der Dussen could be slotted into the middle order as a straight swap or wicketkeeper Heinrich Klassen could make his first Test appearance in three years, much like the departing De Bruyn.

Australia, on the other hand, have injury issues of their own. The hosts will be without the services of Mitchell Starc and Cameron Green, who have both sustained rather long-term finger injuries. Ashton Agar and Matt Renshaw have already been added to the squad.

