"They weren't able to compete" - Ramiz Raja lashes out at Pakistan after crushing defeat to India in 2023 World Cup fixture

Former Pakistan opener Ramiz Raja was critical of Babar Azam and Co. after their comprehensive loss against India in the 2023 World Cup in Ahmedabad on Saturday. Ramiz also raised questions on Babar's captaincy, having performed poorly despite leading the side for 4-5 years.

Pakistan slumped to their eighth consecutive defeat against India in 50-over World Cups as they suffered a batting collapse of epic proportions. Following Babar Azam's dismissal after scoring 50 runs off 58 deliveries, the tourists lost their last seven wickets for 29 runs to go from 162-3 to 191 all out.

Speaking on the latest episode of the ICC Review podcast, the former PCB Chairman said he understands the stakes involved and the pressure in the stadium, but feels that's no excuse for Pakistan's poor performance.

"This should hurt Pakistan because they weren't able to compete. When you're playing against India, obviously, it's such an environment where it's 99 per cent India fans and crowds, you're obviously overwhelmed. I understand all of that. But Babar Azam has led this side for a good four or five years, so you've got to rise to the occasion. If you can't win, then at least compete. It's a reality and Pakistan have got to do something about it."

Unlike India's bowlers, the Pakistani attack lacked the rhythm to make frequent breakthroughs. Despite Shaheen Shah Afridi dismissing Shubman Gill early, India continued to score freely and romped home with 117 balls to spare.

"Credit to India for maintaining their presence in World Cup competitions against Pakistan" - Ramiz Raja

Ramiz Raja. (Image Credits: Twitter)

Ramiz felt India have done a commendable job over the years to dominate Pakistan in World Cup matches and reckons the latter must regroup quickly. The 61-year-old said:

"Credit to India for maintaining their presence in World Cup competitions against Pakistan, it's not an easy match for India also because there are emotions involved, there are expectations involved. Then you're supposed to win because it has been happening for so many years that this can get you under a little bit of extra pressure. But they've handled it so well. Babar Azam and the senior players will have to rally around some of the young kids and have got to find an answer."

Babar Azam and Co. will next face Australia on October 20 in Bengaluru.