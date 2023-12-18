"They should be able to put up 400-plus scores without too much of an issue" - Sunil Gavaskar backs India to win maiden Test series in South Africa

Former Indian batter Sunil Gavaskar has backed India to win their maiden Test series in South Africa due to the potential absence of pace spearheads Kagiso Rabada and Anrich Nortje.

Following the ongoing ODI series, Team India will play two Tests against the home team, starting at Centurion on December 26. The Asian giants have never won a Test series in the rainbow nation in their previous eight attempts.

However, the hosts will be without Nortje and possibly without Rabada, with the latter recovering from a heel niggle.

Speaking to Star Sports after India's thumping win in the opening ODI, Gavaskar felt the Indian batters should be able to prosper without the two South African pacers.

"Look at South Africa, they are without two of their best bowlers. No Nortje, no Rabada," Gavaskar said. "Now this means that the Indian batting line-up can, if they play sensibly, they should be able to put up 400, 400-plus scores without too much of an issue."

However, Gavaskar cautioned the Indian batters to be wary against the new ball before capitalizing on relatively better conditions later.

"Yes, initially, it will be little bit tough while the ball is shinny red and with the bounce," he continued. "But that's what Test cricket is all about. That's why you've got five days. They need to bat well. If they keep scoring 300 and 500, they will give their bowlers enough of an opportunity to be able to knock the South Africans in both the innings."

India has won only four games out of 23 in the red-ball format in South Africa since they started touring in 1992/93. Overall, the Proteas hold a 12-4 advantage with seven draws at home in Tests against India.

"2018 was where I thought they should be winning" - Sunil Gavaskar

Team India came up just short in 2018 and 2021.

While Team India suffered relatively closer 2-1 defeats in the 2018 and 2021 Test series in South Africa, Sunil Gavaskar felt the 2018 one was India's best opportunity to win.

Despite being close throughout, the Asian giants, led by Virat Kohli, lost the opening two games to surrender the series in 2018 before winning the final Test. However, in 2021, India went up 1-0 and looked to be on course to finally win a Test series in South Africa before losing the final two games.

Yet, Gavaskar felt the 2018 Indian side boasted the best lineup that could have upset the Proteas at home.

"I think this is probably the best opportunity. 2018 was where I thought they should be winning," he said. "They really should have won in 2018. They had the best lineup not so much two years ago, but 2018 was where they missed out on big time on winning the series."

Several core members resting during the white-ball leg of the tour will return for the all-important Test series, including skipper Rohit Sharma and star batter Virat Kohli.

Following the opening Test at Centurion, Team India will travel to Cape Town for the second and final game, starting January 3.