"They adjusted nicely" - Kane Williamson lauds Team India for coping well with Hardik Pandya's injury in 2023 World Cup

New Zealand captain Kane Williamson has lauded Team India for coping well with the absence of Hardik Pandya in the 2023 World Cup ahead of the 1st semi-final on Wednesday (November 15). The right-handed batter observed that India's outcome did not change, regardless of Pandya's absence.

The Baroda-born cricketer suffered an ankle injury while bowling against Bangladesh in the group-stage game in Pune. He missed the next three matches after that and was eventually ruled out. The selectors named Prasidh Krishna as Pandya's replacement.

Speaking at a press conference on Tuesday (November 14), Williamson praised Team India's adjustment and stated:

"Every team has a slightly different balance that they rely on and naturally with the injury to Hardik — it meant that their balance changed a little bit, but certainly did not change the outcome of what they were doing. They (India) adjusted nicely, and you know our team tends to, or has done in the past anyway, played with a slightly different balance."

The 33-year-old felt role clarity was critical in the ICC events, adding:

"When you get into tournaments as well, it is guys being nice and familiar with the roles that they have, whether that is with the ball or with the bat, and it all goes quite quickly so you are trying to make sure you build on those performances as a team."

Team India have arguably emerged as the side to beat in the 2023 World Cup, defeating all the opposition quite comfortably. The Men in Blue sneaked past New Zealand in Dharamsala in the group game by four wickets.

"We know it's going to be a really tough challenge" - Kane Williamson

Kane Williamson. (Image Credits: Getty)

Williamson expected a stern test against India on Wednesday in Mumbai but showed optimism about them getting the job done. The veteran said:

"They are one of the, if not the best team going around and are playing cricket that matches that. But we know on our day, when we play our best cricket, it gives us the best chance."

"We know it's going to be a really tough challenge. They are a side that have been playing extremely well but, come finals time, everything starts again and it's all about the day," he added.

New Zealand will play their fifth consecutive World Cup semi-final and will qualify for their third successive final should they beat India.