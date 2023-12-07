"They are both adults" - Steve Waugh weighs in on standoff between David Warner and Mitchell Johnson

Former Australian captain Steve Waugh has become the latest person from the cricketing fraternity to weigh in on the stand-off between David Warner and Mitchell Johnson. The former middle-order batter believes that the players should be strong enough to handle criticism as adults.

Johnson's column in The West Australian has sparked widespread traction as he criticized Warner to extensive lengths for his arrogance and disrespect. The retired pacer went on to highlight his ex-teammate's involvement in the sandpaper scandal and questioned whether a struggling Test cricketer deserves a heroic send-off.

Speaking to The Sydney Morning Herald, Waugh claimed:

"They are both adults who are entitled to their opinions and should be able to handle criticism."

The former left-arm pacer had also targeted chief selector George Bailey for a text he received after criticizing West Australian fast bowler Lance Morris being rested for a Sheffield Shield match.

Warner has been included in a strong 14-man squad for the 1st Test.

Australia's squad for 1st Test: Pat Cummins (c), Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Mitch Marsh, Lance Morris, Steve Smith, Mitch Starc, David Warner.

Mitchell Johnson to commentate in the 1st Test between Australia and Pakistan

Mitchell Johnson. (Image Credits: Twitter)

Due to the row with Warner, the 43-year-old's commentary stint with Triple M was in doubt but reports state that his management team confirmed otherwise. The initial list saw his name missing from the 18-team commentary list but he will fulfill his duties.

The 1st Test between Australia and Pakistan, which starts on December 14 will be intriguing, given Warner could be playing the last of his three Tests. With the left-handed batter yielding inconsistent returns over the last two years, he will be keen to finish his career on a high.

Pakistan are currently involved in a practice match against PM XI.