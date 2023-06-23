"They advised me that it's upto me how I take my game forward"- Yashasvi Jaiswal on seniors in Indian team

Yashasvi Jaiswal has already learnt a lot during his time with the Indian team in the World Test Championship (WTC) final against Australia when he was called up as a standby player. He has shared the dressing room with veterans like Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane and managed to take some advice too.

The southpaw opened up on their strong mindset and also spoke about how they explained that it's upto him how what he wants to add to his game and how he wants to play it.

Speaking exclusively to Sports Tak, here's what Yashasvi Jaiswal had to say about his learnings with Team India's senior players:

"They (Rohit,Kohli, Rahane) have an incredibly strong mindset and great clarity of things. They advised me that it's upto me how I take my game forward as although there will be learning, but in the end it's me who has to go out there and perform. There's a lot to learn and I hope I keep enjoying the process."

Jaiswal also spoke about the advice he got on having a stong mindset. He added:

"Absolutely it's all about the mindset as Rohit bhaiya, Virat bhaiya and Ajju bhaiya have told me. It's all about how I am able to adapt to the situation and conditions and win the game for my team. The intention is always to think what's the best I can do for my team."

Yashasvi Jaiswal on his positive mindset

Yashasvi Jaiswal has taken down some world-class bowlers in the IPL and has probably shown that he is ready for the international level. The young southpaw spoke about what helped him develop a fearless mindset.

On this, he stated:

"I keep myself motivated all the time that I can win games for my team from any situation. That gives me the confidence to think positive and have faith in myself."

It will be interesing to see if Jaiswal directly slots into the No.3 spot in the Test side or will he be groomed as a future opener.

Poll : 0 votes