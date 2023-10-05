“They are batting-heavy, but they should not drown in that batting depth” - Aakash Chopra cautions England for overemphasis on one department

Aakash Chopra has cautioned England for placing too much importance on their batting department. While analyzing the defending champions’ overreliance on batting, he cheekily commented that England must be wary of not drowning in their batting depth.

Jos Buttler and company will kick off their 2023 World Cup campaign by taking on New Zealand in a rematch of the 2019 final at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Thursday. England are the defending champions in the competition.

Batting depth is the USP of England’s success. As such, Chopra reckons that the team will not struggle even if Ben Stokes is unavailable for the World Cup opener due to a hip issue.

While discussing England’s strength [5:10] on his YouTube channel, the 46-year-old commented:

“Irrespective of whether or not Ben Stokes plays, it won’t matter that much. There is a lot of depth in England’s batting. Liam Livingstone comes in after Jos Buttler and he is followed by Sam Curran and Chris Woakes. Their strategy will be to keep going after the bowling. That is what I feel."

“They are batting-heavy, but they should not drown in that batting depth. We saw it with Australia recently. Let’s see whether or not England fall into that trap. Also, they have not played a lot in Asia in the last two to three years,” he added.

England and New Zealand recently met in a four-match ODI series, which the former won by a 3-1 margin.

“England are looking a little light in the bowling” - Aakash Chopra

Shifting focus to England’s bowling department, Chopra opined [7:40] that the defending champions look a bit weak, with only a couple of wicket-taking bowlers in Mark Wood and Adil Rashid.

“England are looking a little light in the bowling. They are a slightly bowling-weak team. They have wicket-takers in Mark Wood and Adil Rashid. There are not too many other wicket-takers. Reece Topley, on his day, yes. Chris Woakes, Sam Curran - not the same quality,” Chopra said.

Expand Tweet

While predicting that fast bowlers will take 70 percent of the wickets in the match, Chopra concluded that England will win the game.

Aakash Chopra picks England's probable XI: Jonny Bairstow, Dawid Malan, Joe Root, Ben Stokes/Harry Brook, Jos Buttler (c & wk), Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran, Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood, Reece Topley.