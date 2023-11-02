"They are a bulldozer side" - Aakash Chopra on South Africa's 2023 World Cup annihilation of New Zealand

Aakash Chopra has pointed out that South Africa are virtually bulldozing the opposition whenever they get to set a target in the 2023 World Cup.

The Proteas set New Zealand a 358-run target in their league-stage clash in Pune on Wednesday. They then bowled out the Kiwis for 167 to complete a comprehensive 190-run win and climbed atop the points table.

Reviewing the game in a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra highlighted that South Africa made the most of the opportunity to bat first, with Quinton de Kock continuing his century-scoring spree.

"What are South Africa doing? They are a bulldozer side. I got reminded of UP. If you let them bat first, a mistake New Zealand committed this time, and they destroyed them. Quinton de Kock has hit his fourth century in seven matches. He has become an amazing player. He alone will take the team into the semi-finals," he elaborated (5:00).

The former India opener pointed out that New Zealand dismissing Temba Bavuma proved counterproductive.

"When Bavuma gets out, it seems like the opposing team shouldn't celebrate but be sad, because Rassie van der Dussen comes after that and scores a century. They sent David Miller at No. 4 this time and then Heinrich Klaasen and Aiden Markram, who played just one ball and hit a six," Chopra added.

While De Kock scored 114 runs off 116 deliveries, Rassie van der Dussen smashed a 118-ball 133. David Miller then smoked 53 runs off just 30 deliveries to take South Africa to a mammoth total of 357/4.

"Marco Jansen is like a fixed deposit" - Aakash Chopra on South Africa's bowling

Marco Jansen dismissed Devon Conway and Rachin Ravindra with the new ball. [P/C: AP]

Aakash Chopra observed that all South African bowlers, barring Lungi Ngidi, were among the wickets during New Zealand's chase.

"Then their bowlers - Marco Jansen is like a fixed deposit. Two wickets are assured with the new ball, it was the case here as well. Kagiso Rabada, Gerald Coetzee and Keshav Maharaj also picked up wickets. This team is playing unbelievable cricket," he said (5:55).

Chopra highlighted that South Africa are virtually unbeatable when they bat first.

"Whoever plays against them and wins the toss, should celebrate a little and say they would bat first because defeating them is extremely difficult when they bat first. The Pune ground is considered a chasing ground. Ask New Zealand if a chase can happen here and they will say no," he added.

South Africa have registered emphatic wins in all five games they have batted first. On the flip side, they have struggled in run chases, losing to Afghanistan and pipping Pakistan by one wicket.

