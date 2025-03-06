"They came to India and won 3 Test matches" - Aakash Chopra on New Zealand being the 'most dangerous' threat for India in 2025 Champions Trophy final

Former India player Aakash Chopra has opined that New Zealand could be the most dangerous threat to India in the 2025 Champions Trophy final. He pointed out that the Kiwis whitewashed Rohit Sharma and company in a three-match Test series in spin-friendly conditions in India last year.

Ad

India will square off against New Zealand in the 2025 Champions Trophy final in Dubai on Sunday, March 9. While the Men in Blue beat Australia by four wickets in the first semi-final in Dubai on Tuesday (March 4), the Black Caps registered a convincing 50-run win against South Africa in the other last-four clash in Lahore a day later.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel 'Aakash Chopra', the former India opener opined that the Men in Blue potentially have the most formidable opponent in the 2025 Champions Trophy final.

Ad

Trending

"A big question is - Can New Zealand be the most dangerous threat for India? I think yes. After India, if there is any excellent team for these conditions, it's either New Zealand or Afghanistan. No other team has that much might, let's be very honest, when we talk about these conditions," he said (9:00).

Ad

"I am not undermining anyone, but the truth is that South Africa would have got stuck in these conditions. They would have got stuck if the ball had turned. New Zealand also got stuck once, but they do have the team. They came to India and won three Test matches. They won on turning pitches," Chopra added.

Ad

Ad

Chopra pointed out that New Zealand have a plethora of spinners, who can take advantage of the conditions in Dubai, in their lineup.

"They have three good spinners. Rachin Ravindra picked up a wicket yesterday. So you can assume he too can bowl. Glenn Phillips can also bowl and Mitchell Santner and Michael Bracewell bowl in any case. So you have got four spinners. After that, you have three decent fast bowlers," he observed.

Ad

Mitchell Santner registered figures of 3/43 in 10 overs in the 2025 Champions Trophy semi-final against South Africa on a pitch that wasn't assisting the spinners much. Glenn Phillips (2/27), Michael Bracewell (1/53) and Rachin Ravindra (1/20) were also among the wickets in Wednesday's game.

"They could play Devon Conway in place of Will Young if they wish" - Aakash Chopra on potential changes in New Zealand's XI for 2025 Champions Trophy final

Devon Conway was part of New Zealand's playing XI in their first two games of the 2025 Champions Trophy. [P/C: Getty]

In the same video, Aakash Chopra opined that New Zealand could include Devon Conway at Will Young's expense or play both to bolster their batting in the 2025 Champions Trophy final.

Ad

"I also feel they could play Devon Conway in place of Will Young if they wish. Or else, play both Will Young and Devon Conway, drop a fast bowler, and get more overs out of Glenn Phillips as they would have four spinners and two fast bowlers," he said.

The analyst added that the Kiwis have all the attributes to challenge or even defeat India in the summit clash.

Ad

"They can lengthen their batting to give India a proper challenge. I don't know whether they would do that or not. They are not changing the team. They have batters who play spin well, bowlers who bowl spin well, and an incredible fielding unit. If someone can challenge and actually beat India in Dubai, that's Team New Zealand. So it will be a tight contest," Chopra elaborated.

India beat New Zealand by 44 runs in the final group game of the 2025 Champions Trophy. However, the experience of having played in Dubai could hold Mitchell Santner and company in good stead in the final.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news