"They are not even discussing Deepak Chahar" - Aakash Chopra includes all-rounder in his Indian bowling lineup for the Asian Games

Aakash Chopra has picked Deepak Chahar as one of the seamers in his Indian bowling lineup for the upcoming Asian Games.

The selectors are supposed to pick the squad for the continental multi-sport event by July 15 and will thereby likely select only those not in contention for the overlapping World Cup 2023. Chahar, who has not been picked in the Indian ODI and T20I squads for the West Indies tour, is unlikely to be in their thoughts for the global 50-over event.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra picked Chahar as the first seamer in his Asian Games bowling lineup, elaborating:

"They are not even discussing Deepak Chahar when the team was selected for the West Indies tour. But he should get fit, I feel he should be fit now also. So Deepak Chahar is in my side."

The former Indian opener picked Umran Malik as the second pacer in his squad, reasoning:

"I feel Umran Malik should be kept in the team. I am doubtful Umran Malik will be in the World Cup squad. So Umran Malik will be in my team. A bowler who bowls at 150 kph, you have to respect him and keep him in your team."

Chopra chose Khaleel Ahmed and Yash Thakur ahead of Harshit Rana as the other two seamers in his squad. He explained that while Khaleel brings the left-arm variety, Thakur is a long-term prospect. He added that he would also pick Mohit Sharma if given an option to pick five seamers, highlighting he would be the only exception in his all-youth policy.

"I have given a place to Ravi Bishnoi in my team" - Aakash Chopra

Ravi Bishnoi is not part of India's ODI side for the West Indies tour.

Aakash Chopra picked Ravi Bishnoi as one of the spinners, pointing out that the youngster is unlikely to be in the World Cup squad:

"I have given a place to Ravi Bishnoi in my team if he doesn't become a part of the World Cup team. Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel and Ravindra Jadeja are already there, so let's be fair, he might not be there. So Ravi Bishnoi will be a part of my team."

The reputed commentator wants Varun Chakaravarthy to make a return to India's T20I side, reasoning:

"Then I have kept Varun Chakaravarthy as another spinner because his performances have been good. He played a World Cup. He was probably a little undercooked at that time but if you see the last season of the IPL, you will say Varun Chakaravarthy has arrived."

Chopra concluded by picking Mayank Markande as the third spinner in his squad, with Abhishek Sharma providing the part-time spin option.

