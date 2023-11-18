"They are the Fab 3 I would say" - Monty Panesar on Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj heading into IND vs AUS 2023 World Cup final

Monty Panesar has labeled India's pace trio of Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj as their 'Fab Three'.

The Men in Blue will lock horns with Australia in the 2023 World Cup final at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday, November 19. The three seamers have picked up 54 wickets between them in the tournament and will hope to make a match-winning contribution in the final as well.

Previewing the final during a discussion on CNN News 18, Panesar was full of praise for India's seam-bowling attack. He elaborated:

"They are the Fab Three I would say - Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj and Mohammed Shami. This is a very golden period in Indian cricket right now. You never thought 15-20 years ago that there would be three seamers like this. Venky (Venkatesh Prasad) and Javagal Srinath definitely, but they didn't have a third one."

The former England spinner was particularly appreciative of Shami's performances in the tournament. He said:

"He (Shami) has been brilliant. He has been a complete revelation. He has been taking wickets in his first few balls as well, and that kind of sets the tone for India. No one expected him to do so well."

Shami, with 23 scalps, is the highest wicket-taker in the ongoing World Cup. He has been ably supported by Bumrah and Siraj, who have accounted for 18 and 13 dismissals respectively.

"If he bowls well as we have seen him do, India could win this World Cup very comfortably" - Monty Panesar on Mohammed Shami

Mohammed Shami picked up a seven-wicket haul in the semi-final against New Zealand. [P/C: AP]

Monty Panesar reckons India could register an emphatic win in the final if Mohammed Shami is at the top of his game. He stated:

"In six games, he is the leading wicket-taker. He is the key. If he bowls well as we have seen him do, don't be surprised, India could win this World Cup very comfortably."

The cricketer-turned-commentator added that the Indian seamers have been at their potent best while defending targets. He explained:

"When they (India) bowl under the lights, they bowl sides out very easily. They did it with South Africa, bowled them out for 83. Sri Lanka were 14/6 at one stage and I thought they were going to get bowled out for 20."

India won their first five games in the tournament by chasing down targets. Their last five wins have come while bowling second, with England, Sri Lanka and South Africa being bundled out for 129, 55 and 83 respectively in the first three of those games.

