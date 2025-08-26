"They go to overseas cricketers and ask them about Indian cricket" - Legendary batter's brutal dig at media ahead of 2025 Asia Cup

Former Indian batter Sunil Gavaskar slammed the national media for placing too much emphasis on overseas cricketers' views about Indian cricket. Gavaskar's remarks came in the aftermath of the massive reactions worldwide to India's 2025 Asia Cup squad.

Ad

Despite selecting a strong 15-member squad for the continental competition, several former players, Indian and overseas, questioned the inclusion and absence of certain individuals.

Talking about the Indian media's fascination with overseas cricketers in his column for Sportstar, Gavaskar said:

"The Indian media is also responsible, as they go to overseas cricketers and ask them about Indian cricket. How often, on overseas tours, do we see members of the Indian media chasing former players from the host country — players whom even their own nation has almost forgotten — for an interview?"

Ad

Trending

He added:

"It’s almost as if validation about Indian cricket and its cricketers has to be obtained from overseas players. One can say with confidence that the post-independence generation of Indian cricketers had no inferiority complex and were prepared to stand toe to toe with the opposition when playing overseas."

India has been the sport's biggest powerhouse since the inception of the IPL in 2008. They have also dominated across formats over the past decade, with two ICC titles and several deep runs in ICC events.

Ad

"One of the fastest ways to increase the numbers is by commenting on matters Indian" - Sunil Gavaskar

Sunil Gavaskar slammed the foreign media for using Indian cricket as a method to generate views and followers. Apart from their comments on selections, former overseas players have also had much to say on matters like the recent Test retirements of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma.

Ad

"Today, in the days of public media, where getting views and followers is the theme, one of the fastest ways to increase the numbers is by commenting on matters Indian. And mostly, they do it negatively, so there is a huge reaction from Indian keyboard users, which in turn boosts their follower count," said Gavaskar (via the aforementioned source).

Ad

He added:

"If you have thick skin, then all the better. That’s why so many overseas cricketers have made a living by needling the Indian cricket lovers with their mostly negative comments about Indian cricket and cricketers."

Team India are coming off one of the most thrilling Test series in England, with the five-match affair ending in a 2-2 draw. They will be in action in the upcoming Asia Cup in the UAE, starting September 9.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Venkatesh Ravichandran Venkatesh has been writing cricket news, listicle and feature articles for Sportskeeda for over a year. He loves cricket because of the diversity of the playing fields and its unparalleled nuances, which no other sport presents. He also enjoys the analytical and quantitative side of the sport, which originates from his MBA degree and 10 years of experience in the IT industry in companies like Infosys, Atos and TCS.



Venkatesh ensures proper research from reliable sources and social media trends to gather information, and adds his own dash of creativity to create insightful content.



He started watching cricket in the late 1990s, having been impressed with South Africa and New Zealand’s gentleman-like attitude. Domestically, he supports the Chennai Super Kings for their ability to bring the best out of their players owing to a friendly and conducive team environment.



He admires three cricketers the most – Brian Lara for his batting style, AB de Villiers for changing the paradigm of batting and MS Dhoni for his unique cerebral approach to field placings and batting. Along with cricket, Venkatesh also enjoys watching and playing tennis and basketball. In his free time, he finds pleasure in singing and watching movies and web series. Know More

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news