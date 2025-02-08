"They have a good chance of making it to the semis" - Aakash Chopra on Afghanistan's potential strategy in Champions Trophy 2025

Former India player Aakash Chopra has reckoned that Afghanistan's strategy in the 2025 Champions Trophy would be to attack the opposition lineups with their spinners. He said Hashmatullah Shahidi and company could reach the semi-finals on the back of their spin-bowling might.

The 2025 Champions Trophy will be played in Pakistan and Dubai from February 19 onwards. Afghanistan are placed in Group B alongside Australia, England, and South Africa, and will square off against the Proteas in Karachi and the other two sides in Lahore.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel 'Aakash Chopra,' the former India opener expressed optimism about Afghanistan's chances of reaching Champions Trophy 2025 semi-finals.

"Their strategy is very simple. They will bowl 40 overs of spin. No matter how flat a pitch you make, they will do the job considering the quality of spin they have. If you survive against Rashid Khan, you will get stuck against Noor Ahmad. If you survive against Noor, Allah Ghazanfar will catch you, and if you survive there, Mohammad Nabi's experience will come in handy," he said (11:05).

"They will want 270 to 280-run matches. They won't want 325 to 350-run pitches. Their range will be between 250 and 290, where their batting will do the job, and they won't let you reach there. They have a good chance of making it to the semis. There is a strong possibility," Chopra added.

Aakash Chopra pointed out that Afghanistan, unlike India, are heading into the tournament on the back of playing a lot of ODI cricket. He added that they could be the giant killers in Group B as the pitches and conditions in Pakistan will suit them.

"Ibrahim Zadran with Rahmanullah Gurbaz, both are quality players" - Aakash Chopra picks Afghanistan's probable playing XI for Champions Trophy 2025

Ibrahim Zadran (left) and Rahmanullah Gurbaz impressed as openers in the 2023 ODI World Cup. [P/C: Getty]

In the same video, Aakash Chopra picked Afghanistan's probable playing XI for Champions Trophy 2025, choosing Ibrahim Zadran and Rahmanullah Gurbaz as their openers.

"What could be their probable playing XI? Ibrahim Zadran with Rahmanullah Gurbaz, both are quality players. Ibrahim Zadran plays very well technically and Rahmanullah Gurbaz's last year was very good. After that, you will see either Rahmat Shah or Sediqullah Atal," he said.

The analyst chose Fazalhaq Farooqi as the only specialist seamer in his Afghanistan XI.

"Then Hashmatullah Shahidi, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, and you will have batting till Gulbadin Naib. After that, Rashid Khan. They might play Allah Ghazanfar, and then Noor Ahmad and Fazalhaq Farooqi. The team is looking good to me," Chopra observed.

Aakash Chopra's probable Afghanistan XI for Champions Trophy 2025: Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Rahmat Shah/Sediqullah Atal, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Gulbadin Naib, Rashid Khan, Allah Ghazanfar, Noor Ahmad, Fazalhaq Farooqi

