"They got an excuse for every loss"- Top 10 funny memes after England's dismal 1-4 T20I series loss vs India

Fans shared hilarious memes after England suffered a thumping 150-run loss in the fifth T20I against India on Sunday (February 2) at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. The hosts clinched the series dominantly with a scoreline of 4-1 and lifted the trophy this weekend.

India batted first in the final match of the series and notched up the highest T20I total at the Wankhede Stadium. Opener Abhishek Sharma (135) smashed a 37-ball century to power the home team to a gigantic total of 247/9. Shivam Dube (30) and Tilak Varma (24) supported the Punjab batter with small cameos in the batting department.

Mohammed Shami (3/25), Varun Chakravarthy (2/25), Shivam Dube (2/11), and Abhishek Sharma (2/3) then bowled magnificently to bundle out England for just 97 in 10.3 overs to help India win the match clinically. Phil Salt (55) fought a lone battle for England with an aggressive half-century but did not get any support from his peers.

Fans took note of England's disappointing performance in the T20I series and expressed their reactions by sharing hilarious memes on X and Instagram after the fifth match.

One of the memes read:

"First smog, then concussion substitute & now this. They got an excuse for every loss."

Here are some other memes:

"We're disappointed to lose the series"- England captain Jos Buttler after defeat vs India in 5th T20I 2025

At the post-match presentation, English skipper Jos Buttler reflected on the series loss, saying that they were disappointed with the outcome.

"We're disappointed to lose the series, we've done somethings good and we can get better. Little bit of both, fantastic side, especially at home, it's great to experience such crowd. Some of the bowling performance, even today Wood and Carse were outstanding," Buttler said.

He continued:

"Abhishek Sharma, I've seen quite a lot of cricket, I thought that was as good as batting as you see in T20 cricket. [About Root's performance in SA20] Great guy to welcome back into the side. It is, it's getting closer and closer to T20, great series and looking forward."

The action now shifts to the ODI format as the two teams will square off in a three-match series that commences on February 6 in Nagpur. Star players like Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, and Joe Root will be seen in action in the three ODIs.

