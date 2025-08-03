"They can't be ignored after this" - Dinesh Karthik's stunning statement after Day 3 of ENG vs IND 2025 5th Test

Former wicket-keeper batter Dinesh Karthik believes that Team India have to stick with the combination of Washington Sundar and Ravindra Jadeja even after the end of the series against England. The spin bowling all-rounders have been invaluable to the team throughout the series, and recorded fifties in the second innings of the fifth Test at The Oval to stretch India's lead.

The pair's batting prowess has strengthened India's lower middle-order to a great extent, adding a cushion of runs which has hurt England's chances on numerous occasions this series. The pair scored unbeaten hundreds in the second innings to help India earn a draw during the fourth Test at Old Trafford, Manchester as well recently.

Washington Sundar was not in the plans initially as India employed the one-spinner approach in the series opener at Headingley. Since making it to the playing XI in the second Test at Edgbaston, he has cemented his place with his all-round exploits.

Dinesh Karthik explained how the spin bowling trio of Axar Patel, Ravindra Jadeja, and Washington Sundar has to be India's new core in their home season on a non-negotiable basis.

"You play anybody boss, but play Jadeja at No.6, Axar at No.7, and Washington at No.8, period. Who plays from No.1-5, and No.9 to No.11, it is your choice, but these three have to play. Axar, Washington, and Jadeja, write them first in your playing XI, then decide on the others. You add Kuldeep if you want, Bumrah or Siraj, whatever you want, but these three actually make it to the Indian team purely on their batting skills. They are giving you so much. They can't be ignored after this," Dinesh Karthik said on Cricbuzz.

He further singled out Ravindra Jadeja for his stellar series in England, and remarked that he has to be in the playing XI no matter what for the remainder of the 2025-27 World Test Championship (WTC) cycle.

"What Jadeja has shown in this series. Come on, 315 is his average in the second innings. This is the first time he has gotten out in the second innings, which tells you everything about the man. He is the ultimate all-rounder you want when you go abroad. For this WTC cycle, he is one of those non-negotiable players in the XI, he is solid," Karthik added.

Ravindra Jadeja began the tour of England with a tame display in Leeds, where he scored a couple of cameos, and picked just one wicket. Since then, he has slammed five fifties and a hundred, along with seven wickets.

"He is going to push people now in the Indian team" - Dinesh Karthik on Washington Sundar's all-format credentials after ENG vs IND 2025 5th Test

Washington Sundar played a massive hand with his quick-fire fifty to add some precious runs to the lead beyond the 350-run mark. The all-rounder scored 53 runs off 46 deliveries, a knock which included four fours and four sixes. He was efficient in clearing the rope on the leg side, and looked comfortable batting with the tail to bolster India's chances.

Dinesh Karthik hailed Sundar's ability to adapt, and opined that his recent knock might help his case to become an all-format player for Team India soon.

"That slap over deep mid-wicket off Gus Atkinson was the shot of the day. What a shot. That was a statement in itself. He has shown character, he has shown a lot of adaptability. He was sent at No.5 in the last Test, went and saved the game, just outstanding. He is going to push people now in the Indian team, and the white-ball formats as well. They have not seen him seriously enough. This series will almost make you feel that you cannot be without him," Karthik added.

Sundar was eventually dismissed in the 88th over to mark a memorable five-wicket haul for Josh Tongue. Zak Crawley claimed a tricky catch after colliding with his teammate on the outfield to end India's second innings.

